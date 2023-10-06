Travis Kelce Celebrates 34th Birthday With Friends, Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Swift Nowhere in Sight
Travis Kelce marked his 34th birthday on Thursday, October 5, but it looks like Taylor Swift wasn't by his side to celebrate!
According to a news outlet, the athlete opted to spend the afternoon with some of his friends instead.
An insider said the NFL star and a few people hung out in a stadium parking lot in Kansas City, Mo.
Kelce arrived early afternoon in his black SUV, and three other cars followed suit, with the individuals getting out of their ride and into the tight end's. The onlooker claimed they were in the vehicle for about an hour before parting ways, with Kelce heading to a training facility for practice or a workout.
However, earlier in the day, the former reality star was seen buying cigars at a convenience store, so it's possible he could have had a more formal celebration later in the night. Nonetheless, there were no sightings of the "Karma" singer, 33, in Missouri.
Fans speculated Swift was going to be celebrating with her new man since she reportedly caught a flight out of NYC earlier this week.
Nonetheless, there's still a good chance the new lovebirds were in touch on his special day, as an insider claimed the two "talk every day."
"Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame."
As OK! reported, the pair privately met up and hit it off before Swift attended his September 24 game, where she was seen cheering him on alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, who allegedly "likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth."
The Grammy winner also befriended the football player's pals, something he acknowledged on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped of her being at the game. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," said the two-time Super Bowl champion. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
The blonde beauty also attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday, October 1, in New Jersey, where they came out victorious over the New York Jets.
Page Six obtained the photos of Kelce and his friends on his birthday.