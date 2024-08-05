Travis Kelce Jokes About the 'Taylor Swift Effect' After Taking Fan's 'Breath Away' During Chiefs Training Camp: Watch
Travis Kelce knows the power of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift — as she is a "Mastermind," after all.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave credit where credit was due to the 14-time Grammy winner after a fan admitted his wife was starstruck upon seeing Kelce at his team's training camp on Friday, August 2.
In a now-viral video shared to TikTok, Kelce was walking through the Chiefs' facilities toward a small group of people when someone shouted, "look at this guy," prompting a young fan to exclaim, "it's El Travador!"
As Kelce approached, he pretended to be serious while comedically asking: "What are you guys doing in my hallway?"
After cracking a smile and breaking character, a man recording the video admitted, "You just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died," before panning to his spouse to show her shy but excited reaction to seeing the three-time Super Bowl champion.
"It's the Taylor Swift effect," Kelce confessed, seemingly aware of how Swifties are now equally in awe of his mere presence due to the NFL athlete's relationship with the pop star.
Upon sharing footage of the interaction via TikTok, the man acknowledged how Kelce is "legit a great guy," as fellow fans gushed over the "New Heights" podcast co-host in the comments section of the post.
"'The Taylor swift effect' 🥺. He gets it and is so understanding," one admirer wrote, as another noted: "The fact that he looks so tired/worn out and yet still in a good mood, greeting fans and shouting out his love 💕."
"He brings it right back to his love. Who wouldn’t want their man to respond exactly this way. 😍," a third supporter expressed, while a fourth praised, "what an answer!!! Wow what a way to be respectful of his lady Tay Tay when approached with comments like these."
Kelce has had a few quickly witty moments since going public with his and Swift's relationship in September 2023.
Just last month, the professional football star gave a sweet shout-out to the "Love Story" singer after winning a karaoke competition at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.
"Taylor, this one’s for you!" Kelce yelled into the microphone while pretending to cry tears of joy in celebration of his victory.
Kelce's rendition of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" at the Lake Tahoe, Nev., event is what landed him his first place title.
Of course, nothing will seem to beat Swift's "karma is the guy on the Chiefs" shout-out for her boyfriend whenever he is in attendance at one of her Eras Tour concerts.