Travis Kelce Declares He Doesn't Want 'Everyone to Think I'm an Idiot!'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce is setting the record straight about how the public perceives him. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, addressed the “meathead jock stereotype” in a candid interview with GQ.
“I joke about it. It is what it is. I’m just out here living life,” Kelce said, revealing that the stereotype sometimes weighs on him. “But I don’t necessarily want everyone to think that I’m an idiot.”
Currently engaged to pop superstar Taylor Swift, Kelce is determined to stay authentic despite public assumptions. “There’s always something to learn,” he noted. “Acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go.”
Kelce appears unfazed by the growing attention surrounding his relationship with Swift. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference in Kansas City.
His thoughts also wandered to his game, where he acknowledged a shift in focus toward off-field pursuits. “I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up,” he explained. The athlete is venturing into the entertainment world, having appeared in Grotesquerie and hosted the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? He also appeared in Happy Gilmore 2.
Kelce shared insights into his relationship with Swift, 36, stating they are “just two people that are in love.”
The couple has been together for over two years, with their respective careers intertwining more than ever.
Swift, who released her new album in October, went on Kelce’s podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, to talk about their romance and music.
In one clip, Taylor surprised the brothers with a case marked with her initials. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she announced, sparking excitement from both Travis and Jason.
“TS 12!” exclaimed Travis, while Jason screamed in excitement.