Did Travis Kelce Film Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Speech? Why Fans Are Convinced
Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s No. 1 fan — and camera man?
Swifties are positive that the pro football player recorded her 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech for “Tour of the Century” on Monday, March 17. If you look extra closely at her trophy, you can even see him in the reflection.
Fans took to TikTok to share their speculations.
“Is the reflection of Travis in the room with us,” one fan wrote on TikTok.
“It really could be Travis because they were 2 days ago together in New York, so possibly they are still spending time together,” another pieced together.
Others were not so sure the Chiefs tight end was recording. “It could literally be anyone,” one person commented on TikTok, while another called the theory “a helluva reach.”
Swift, 35, took home several iHeartRadio Music Awards, including the fan-voted recognition for “Favorite Surprise Guest” with Kelce, 35. The pop star brought her boyfriend onto the stage during an Eras Tour concert stop at Wembley Stadium in London last June.
During The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, Kelce appeared on stage in a tuxedo and top hat. The football player assumed the role of actor for the evening, playing into the scene alongside Swift’s dancers. He carried her over to a red couch, fixed her makeup and fanned her with a handkerchief.
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Travis Kelce 'Shocked' by Taylor Swift's Lyric Change Despite Pop Star Giving Him a 'Clue' Beforehand
- Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift's First Concert in Argentina to Attend BFF Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Swift won nine total trophies at the awards show, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the wins she received were “Artist of the Year,” “Pop Artist of the Year” and “Best Collaboration” for “Fortnite” with Post Malone.
"I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew... this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months," Swift expressed in her acceptance speech for “Tour of the Century.”
Although she and Kelce were not physically in attendance, the awards show broadcasted an exclusive clip of her singing "Mirrorball" from opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2023.
Swift and Kelce are highly supportive of each other’s careers in the spotlight.
Although Swift’s love songs tend to leave people guessing who they’re about, one lyric change made her relationship with Kelce obvious. During an Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Swift cheekily updated the lyric in her song “Karma.”
She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” altering the original word “screen” to “Chiefs.” Kelce was in the audience to catch the moment, burying his face in his hand while the crowd cheered.
While Kelce attended multiple Eras Tour stops, Swift has become a crowd staple at Kansas City Chiefs football games.
She notably supported the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win in January 2024. Donned in Chiefs red, she was swarmed with cameras as she smooched her boyfriend on the field at M&T Bank Stadium.