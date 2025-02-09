10 of Taylor Swift's Best and Worst Game Day Outfits: See the Photos

Taylor Swift's outfit received mixed reaction when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills' AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Lover" hitmaker sported a Louis Vuitton look and arrived in a black jacket, a black skirt, black boots and red tights at the venue. She topped off her style with a beanie and a chain wallet.

NFL fans took to X to comment on her game day outfit, with most of them saying they were unimpressed by the look.