10 of Taylor Swift's Best and Worst Game Day Outfits: See the Photos

Source: MEGA

See Taylor Swift's showstopping — and occasionally less than stellar — outfits from her appearances on the field while supporting her athlete boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Feb. 9 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

AFC Championships

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor Swift's outfit received mixed reaction when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills' AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Lover" hitmaker sported a Louis Vuitton look and arrived in a black jacket, a black skirt, black boots and red tights at the venue. She topped off her style with a beanie and a chain wallet.

NFL fans took to X to comment on her game day outfit, with most of them saying they were unimpressed by the look.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Source: MEGA

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer dressed warmly during her appearance at the Chiefs' December 21, 2024, game against the Houston Texans. She completed her cozy getup with a black bucket hat, black knee-high boots and a red Tod's bag.

Black Friday Game

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift attends NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

When Swift caught the Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders during a Black Friday game in November 2024, she kept it casual in an oversized Louis Vuitton sweater, black jeans and ankle boots. She was also spotted wearing a necklace with an "87" pendant, a nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his jersey number.

October 7, 2024

Source: MEGA

Fans think Travis Kelce might propose to Taylor Swift at the upcoming Super Bowl.

The "Blank Space" singer picked a low-key look for the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints game in October 2024. She displayed her figure in a red and brown plaid mini dress paired with chunky leader boots.

September 15, 2024

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

Swift wore an oversized vintage Chiefs shirt as a dress when she watched Kelce's team take on the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, 2024. She enhanced her look with thigh-high boots and sparkly jewelry.

September 5, 2024

Source: MEGA

They confirmed their relationship in 2023.

On September 5, 2024, Swift divided NFL fans again when she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in her $60,000-worth outfit: a Versace denim corset top, matching shorts, Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots and a small bag. She also showed up wearing gold jewels, including a $29,100 puzzle ring and $13,200 gold bracelet.

February 11, 2024

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was seen hanging out with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone at the time.

Swift showed up in an all-black outfit as she watched Kelce's game with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. She stole the spotlight in her black form-fitting top, AREA's crystal slit jeans and a matching bomber jacket.

December 31, 2023

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce also supported Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour stops.

During the Chiefs' final game of 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Swift sported an oversized Kansas City Chiefs bomber jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton.

December 25, 2023

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift mentioned Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "Shake It Off" singer transformed into Mrs. Claus, attending the Chiefs' Christmas 2023 game in a Santa Claus hat that matched her red ensemble.

December 3, 2023

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift previously dated A-list celebrities.

Swift looked fierce in a red coat, black turtleneck and a matching skirt when she watched the Chiefs' game in Green Bay, Wis.

