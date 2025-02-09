10 of Taylor Swift's Best and Worst Game Day Outfits: See the Photos
AFC Championships
Taylor Swift's outfit received mixed reaction when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills' AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The "Lover" hitmaker sported a Louis Vuitton look and arrived in a black jacket, a black skirt, black boots and red tights at the venue. She topped off her style with a beanie and a chain wallet.
NFL fans took to X to comment on her game day outfit, with most of them saying they were unimpressed by the look.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer dressed warmly during her appearance at the Chiefs' December 21, 2024, game against the Houston Texans. She completed her cozy getup with a black bucket hat, black knee-high boots and a red Tod's bag.
Black Friday Game
When Swift caught the Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders during a Black Friday game in November 2024, she kept it casual in an oversized Louis Vuitton sweater, black jeans and ankle boots. She was also spotted wearing a necklace with an "87" pendant, a nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his jersey number.
October 7, 2024
The "Blank Space" singer picked a low-key look for the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints game in October 2024. She displayed her figure in a red and brown plaid mini dress paired with chunky leader boots.
September 15, 2024
Swift wore an oversized vintage Chiefs shirt as a dress when she watched Kelce's team take on the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, 2024. She enhanced her look with thigh-high boots and sparkly jewelry.
September 5, 2024
On September 5, 2024, Swift divided NFL fans again when she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in her $60,000-worth outfit: a Versace denim corset top, matching shorts, Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots and a small bag. She also showed up wearing gold jewels, including a $29,100 puzzle ring and $13,200 gold bracelet.
February 11, 2024
Swift showed up in an all-black outfit as she watched Kelce's game with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. She stole the spotlight in her black form-fitting top, AREA's crystal slit jeans and a matching bomber jacket.
December 31, 2023
During the Chiefs' final game of 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Swift sported an oversized Kansas City Chiefs bomber jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton.
December 25, 2023
The "Shake It Off" singer transformed into Mrs. Claus, attending the Chiefs' Christmas 2023 game in a Santa Claus hat that matched her red ensemble.
December 3, 2023
Swift looked fierce in a red coat, black turtleneck and a matching skirt when she watched the Chiefs' game in Green Bay, Wis.