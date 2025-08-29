COUPLES Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'Dream Is to Have Kids' After Announcing Their Engagement: They 'Want a Family' Source: Mega Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to start a family soon, an insider said of the pair. OK! Staff Aug. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are excitedly planning their future as they prepare to marry. According to an insider, the pair "absolutely want a family." "Their dream is to have kids," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added that both Kelce and Swift, who are 35, might "not wait too long" when it comes to starting their family. "She's in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away," the source explained. They announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, after two years of dating. The couple shared their joy through a joint Instagram post, humorously stating, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce proposed in a garden adorned with flowers at his home. The first photo shows him kneeling on one knee, and the slideshow features intimate moments of the couple gazing at one another. Swift also showcased her stunning engagement ring, an old mine brilliant cut designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. Their engagement sparked a wave of excitement among friends and family. His brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce celebrated by "liking" the couple's engagement post. Jason also gave a heartfelt shout-out to Taylor and Travis while starting the August 27 episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in a garden at his home.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis' one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard 'round the world, f--- yeah," he said. Teammate Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to reshare the engagement news, while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, expressed her happiness for the couple. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis' father, Ed Kelce, shared more details about the moment. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed told News 5 Cleveland. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great." Before their engagement, the starlet had already hinted at her desire for marriage. During a 2012 interview with Cosmopolitan, she talked about her dreams of being a mom. "Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Taylor Swift previously expressed her desire to be a mom.