OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift
COUPLES

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'Dream Is to Have Kids' After Announcing Their Engagement: They 'Want a Family'

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to start a family soon, an insider said of the pair.

Profile Image

Aug. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are excitedly planning their future as they prepare to marry.

According to an insider, the pair "absolutely want a family."

"Their dream is to have kids," the source added.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.

The insider added that both Kelce and Swift, who are 35, might "not wait too long" when it comes to starting their family. "She's in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away," the source explained.

They announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, after two years of dating. The couple shared their joy through a joint Instagram post, humorously stating, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Kelce proposed in a garden adorned with flowers at his home. The first photo shows him kneeling on one knee, and the slideshow features intimate moments of the couple gazing at one another. Swift also showcased her stunning engagement ring, an old mine brilliant cut designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Their engagement sparked a wave of excitement among friends and family. His brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce celebrated by "liking" the couple's engagement post. Jason also gave a heartfelt shout-out to Taylor and Travis while starting the August 27 episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in a garden at his home.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

"We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis' one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard 'round the world, f--- yeah," he said.

Teammate Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to reshare the engagement news, while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, expressed her happiness for the couple. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," she gushed.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023.

Travis' father, Ed Kelce, shared more details about the moment. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed told News 5 Cleveland. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Before their engagement, the starlet had already hinted at her desire for marriage. During a 2012 interview with Cosmopolitan, she talked about her dreams of being a mom. "Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them," she said.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift previously expressed her desire to be a mom.

Ed also revealed that the proposal had taken place earlier in August, noting, "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy. But I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

After the engagement news broke, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, paid tribute to her son and future daughter-in-law by changing her Facebook profile picture to nostalgic photos of the couple as children.

