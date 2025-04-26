Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Are 'Genuinely Friends': 'They Text and Talk All the Time'

"In a lot of ways, Taylor is a mentor to Sabrina. She's someone she looks up to and really admires, but it goes a lot deeper than that; they're genuinely friends," the insider said.

"They text and talk all the time. When Sabrina has a new song she's working on, she'll send snippets to Taylor to get her feedback. If she's got a boy problem or something has upset her, Taylor is one of the first people she calls," the insider added.

In a serendipitous twist, Carpenter finally met her muse backstage at a 2017 concert. "I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of relationship," the Girl Meets World alum said of Swift's friendship afterward.