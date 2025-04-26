or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sabrina Carpenter
NEWS

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Are 'Genuinely Friends': 'They Text and Talk All the Time'

Composite photos of Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are 'genuinely friends,' a source said.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter's first YouTube video was a cover of Taylor Swift's "Picture to Burn" in 2009. Fast forward to nearly 15 years later, the former Disney star is living her dream as a chart-topper, with her idol Swift as a "mentor" and a "genuine" friend.

According to Life & Style, the bond between Swift and Carpenter blossomed into something deeper than mere admiration.

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter
Source: Mega

The duo 'text and talk all the time,' a source said.

"In a lot of ways, Taylor is a mentor to Sabrina. She's someone she looks up to and really admires, but it goes a lot deeper than that; they're genuinely friends," the insider said.

"They text and talk all the time. When Sabrina has a new song she's working on, she'll send snippets to Taylor to get her feedback. If she's got a boy problem or something has upset her, Taylor is one of the first people she calls," the insider added.

In a serendipitous twist, Carpenter finally met her muse backstage at a 2017 concert. "I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of relationship," the Girl Meets World alum said of Swift's friendship afterward.

Sabrina called opening for Swift her “childhood dream come true.”
Source: Mega

Sabrina Carpenter called opening for Taylor Swift her 'childhood dream come true.'

Now in a dazzling career-defining chapter, Swift elevated Carpenter to new heights, bringing the "Espresso" hitmaker along to open for her on the renowned Eras tour. "Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift excitedly announced on Instagram before the highly-anticipated South American leg kicked off.

"I'm not gonna say I peed my pants because that sounds really graphic and maybe not sanitary, but I think it really just caught me off guard. It was very much a childhood dream come true. I still probably have not processed it if I'm being completely honest with you," Carpenter told Who What Wear in 2024.

The insider shared that Swift and Carpenter were already friendly before the Eras tour, but their friendship deepened while traveling together. Now, with Carpenter on her own tour, Swift supports her like a proud big sister.

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift cheers Sabrina Carpenter on like a proud big sister, the source said.

"They'd hang every night after the show and even have slumber parties. Now that Sabrina is out on the road on her own tour, Taylor is like a proud big sister. She's constantly checking in to give her encouragement and advice," the insider shared.

In a twist of fate fitting for a fairy tale, Carpenter and Swift even took the stage together in New Orleans, singing duets that fans will never forget.

Composite Photos of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's friendship is 'not one sided,' the source said.

With two Grammys now under her belt — for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet — Carpenter is riding high. But don't think for a second she's taking her bond with Swift for granted.

"It's not a one-sided friendship. Even though Sabrina is 10 years younger, she's very wise, so there are times Taylor will go to her for advice, too," the insider insisted.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.