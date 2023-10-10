OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ryan Reynolds
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Reynolds Says 'NFL Is Reaching a Fever Pitch' Covering Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance: 'It’s a Lot of Fun'

ryan reynolds nfl travis kelce taylor swift coverage
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ryan Reynolds knows exactly what the NFL is doing with their excessive coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship.

As a marketing man himself — and a very good one, to say the least — Reynolds revealed his thoughts on #Traylor after getting to witness the situation firsthand when he attended the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New York Jets with his wife, Blake Lively, 36, Swift, 33, Hugh Jackman, 54, and other celebs on Sunday, October 1.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds nfl travis kelce taylor swift coverage
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, her sister Robyn and best friend Taylor Swift.

"It's a lot of fun…" the Deadpool star admitted of watching the game while speaking to a reporter at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York City, where Reynolds, 46, was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

Regarding backlash the professional American football league has received for diving deep into Kelce and Swift's potential romance, Reynolds explained: "The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that you usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening."

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds nfl travis kelce taylor swift coverage
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman also joined the celebrity friend group for the game.

While Swifties loved the numerous times their favorite singer was shown on TV during her attendance at both the Chiefs away game against the Jets and their home game on Sunday, September 24, some football fans grew angry that the blonde beauty was taking attention away from their beloved sport.

After receiving of loads of criticism, the NFL tried to dig themselves out of a hole by expressing their reasoning behind certain marketing strategies and defending themselves against haters.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds nfl travis kelce taylor swift coverage
Source: NBC

Taylor Swift was constantly shown during NBC's coverage of the NFL game on Sunday night, October 1.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the NFL said in a statement to People last week. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," their message concluded.

MORE ON:
Ryan Reynolds
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Kelce himself revealed his opinion on whether the NFL's coverage of his rumored relationship has become tiring for football fans.

During the Wednesday, October 4, episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Jason asked, 'Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?" before telling Travis to "take away" his "feelings for Taylor" and be honest when answering.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds nfl travis kelce taylor swift coverage
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce thinks the NFL is 'overdoing' coverage about his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think..." Travis, 34, said, to which Jason, 35, replied, "They're overdoing it."

"They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it," the Chiefs tight end noted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Extra spoke to Ryan about the NFL.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.