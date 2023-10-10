Ryan Reynolds Says 'NFL Is Reaching a Fever Pitch' Covering Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance: 'It’s a Lot of Fun'
Ryan Reynolds knows exactly what the NFL is doing with their excessive coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship.
As a marketing man himself — and a very good one, to say the least — Reynolds revealed his thoughts on #Traylor after getting to witness the situation firsthand when he attended the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New York Jets with his wife, Blake Lively, 36, Swift, 33, Hugh Jackman, 54, and other celebs on Sunday, October 1.
"It's a lot of fun…" the Deadpool star admitted of watching the game while speaking to a reporter at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York City, where Reynolds, 46, was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.
Regarding backlash the professional American football league has received for diving deep into Kelce and Swift's potential romance, Reynolds explained: "The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that you usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening."
While Swifties loved the numerous times their favorite singer was shown on TV during her attendance at both the Chiefs away game against the Jets and their home game on Sunday, September 24, some football fans grew angry that the blonde beauty was taking attention away from their beloved sport.
After receiving of loads of criticism, the NFL tried to dig themselves out of a hole by expressing their reasoning behind certain marketing strategies and defending themselves against haters.
"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the NFL said in a statement to People last week. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."
"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," their message concluded.
Kelce himself revealed his opinion on whether the NFL's coverage of his rumored relationship has become tiring for football fans.
During the Wednesday, October 4, episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Jason asked, 'Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?" before telling Travis to "take away" his "feelings for Taylor" and be honest when answering.
"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think..." Travis, 34, said, to which Jason, 35, replied, "They're overdoing it."
"They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it," the Chiefs tight end noted.
