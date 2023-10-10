Ryan Reynolds Says 'NFL Is Reaching a Fever Pitch' Covering Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance: 'It’s a Lot of Fun'

Ryan Reynolds knows exactly what the NFL is doing with their excessive coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship.

As a marketing man himself — and a very good one, to say the least — Reynolds revealed his thoughts on #Traylor after getting to witness the situation firsthand when he attended the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New York Jets with his wife, Blake Lively, 36, Swift, 33, Hugh Jackman, 54, and other celebs on Sunday, October 1.