Taylor Swift's Brother 'Deeply Uncomfortable' With Sudden Spotlight as Sister's Man of Honor, Source Claims: 'The Attention Has Been Overwhelming'
July 16 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Sources claimed Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, is "deeply uncomfortable" with the attention he has received since his sister's big day.
Austin served as Taylor's man of honor at her July 3 Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce. He was the sole member of her bridal party, opposite Jason Kelce, who was Travis' best man.
“Austin is deeply uncomfortable with all of this,” one source told Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice. “He agreed to be Taylor’s Man of Honor because she’s his sister—not because he wanted to become a celebrity. The attention has been overwhelming.”
Taylor and Travis were said to have invited more than 1,000 people to celebrate their nuptials. Naturally, their all-out event garnered swarms of media attention.
Unlike his older sister, Austin, 34, tends to shy away from the spotlight and chose not to have a public career despite Taylor's mega-stardom.
While his sister's lifestyle has become a bit of a family business, with Austin assisting with business management behind the scenes, he intentionally avoids attention.
"He’s spent years making sure the spotlight stayed on Taylor,” another source alleged. “Now people are dissecting everything—from his dating life to what he wore at the wedding. It’s the exact opposite of the life he’s chosen.”
‘Austin Isn’t Wired for Fame’
Taylor is allegedly extremely protective of her brother as more and more people attempt to pry into his personal life.
"Taylor knows Austin isn’t wired for fame,” a family friend claimed. “He’s loyal, grounded, and incredibly private. He shows up for Taylor because he loves her, not because he wants attention."
Unfortunately for Austin, his presence at the wedding made him the talk of the town.
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"Don’t expect interviews, a podcast, or an influencer career,” another insider said. "If anything, this experience has reminded Austin why he’s always preferred life behind the scenes. That’s where he’s happiest—and that’s exactly where he intends to stay."
Austin and Taylor are the only children of their parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.
The couple split up in 2011 but remain close as they work together to manage Taylor’s business empire and career.
Who Else Attended Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding?
Taylor and Travis’s wedding was attended by a host of star-studded guests, many of whom were originally speculated to be part of the pop star’s bridal party.
Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Zoë Kravitz and Taylor’s childhood bestie Abigail Anderson were among the list.
The wedding was officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, who advised the couple to “keep kissing.”
Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, described the day as “magical.”