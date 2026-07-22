Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kept MSG Wedding Venue Secret Until 4 A.M. the Day of Their Nuptials, Guest Reveals

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One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests revealed how and when invitees received super-secret details of the couple's big day. CEO of American Century Investments, Jonathan Thomas, explained the intricate security measures of his invitation on "The Compound & Friends" podcast. Thomas said it all began months prior with a simple text message that read: "This is from Taylor and Travis. I promise it's not spam."

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An Invite 'Designed to Prevent Leaks'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce called Jonathan Thomas to confirm his invite.

Thomas initially deleted the message, so Kelce had to give him a phone call to ensure he knew the invite was authentic. "And when you first get the wedding invitation, which was a text, the first thing you do is there's multi-factor authentication," Thomas explained. "So you go through that process a couple of times. Then you got a non-disclosure agreement. Sent to you kind of via DocuSign." "Only after completing those steps did guests receive the actual digital invitation and even that was designed to prevent leaks," he added.

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The NDA 'Had Teeth'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watermarked their invitations with each guest's name.

Wedding invitations were watermarked with the guests' names so leaks could be traced back to invitees. "After that, you then actually got the invitation itself, a digital invitation, watermarked. So it says Jonathan and Cindy Thomas in the background," Thomas explained. "So if you took a screenshot, shared it, everybody would know who it was." Each guest was allegedly asked to sign an NDA so that Kelce and Swift's wedding day could be kept under wraps. It was previously rumored that the document failed to include any mention of monetary punishment or otherwise. "I won't get into the details of the NDA, but it had teeth, let's just put it that way," Thomas countered.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't reveal the exact location until 4 AM.

The CEO also confirmed rumors that guests were totally in the dark about wedding day details, other than the date and city of the nuptials. Thomas explained that invitees received details slowly but surely in the weeks leading up to the big day. "Throughout the process, so the first one just came out, you're invited to the wedding, then it came out July 3rd in New York, then it came out July 3rd, Manhattan," Thomas said. "It wasn't until four in the morning, on the day of the wedding, where we got the exact location."

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler officiated the wedding while Jason Kelce and Austin Swift served in the wedding party.