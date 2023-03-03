Travis Scott Has Not Been Charged After Being Accused Of Physical Assault & $12K Property Damage, Lawyer Confirms
Travis Scott has not been charged with a crime after being accused of drunkenly punching a sound engineer in the face during an argument that allegedly occurred on Wednesday, March 1.
In a new statement obtained by OK!, the "Highest in the Room" artist's attorney responded to the allegations, chalking the reports up to efforts to "sensationalize" a "misunderstanding."
"No charges have been filed against Travis Scott and all reports claiming otherwise are grossly inaccurate," the lawyer said. "Travis initiated contact with NYPD through legal counsel early Wednesday. His whereabouts are known."
"We are actively working with the authorities and remain confident that Mr. Scott will be vindicated once all is said and done," the statement continued. "Any statements about the incident involving Travis are nothing more than an attempt to sensationalize what is nothing more than a misunderstanding."
- Travis Scott Accused Of Punching Man In The Face & Causing $12K Worth Of Equipment Damage
- Kylie Jenner Brings Son Aire On First Trip To Disneyland As Insiders Say She'll Never Reconcile With Travis Scott
- Kylie Jenner 'Doesn't See' Herself Reconciling With Travis Scott, But The Exes Will 'Handle Things Like Mature Adults': Source
This comes one day after OK! reported the allegedly "angry and intoxicated" 30-year-old "went postal" on an engineer after being "upset about the sound."
"Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face," another source spilled at the time. "It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that Travis took the phone from one fan who was recording Don Toliver’s performance and threw the phone on the floor."
Aside from the alleged physical altercation, the rapper also was said to have broken a video screen and a speaker that amounted to roughly $12,000 in damages.
"While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight," his lawyer assured the public after the shocking news hit headlines. "We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!