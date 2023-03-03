OK Magazine
Travis Scott Has Not Been Charged After Being Accused Of Physical Assault & $12K Property Damage, Lawyer Confirms

travis scott lawyer claims rapper didnt understand the full effect of astroworld tragedy until fnext morning
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Travis Scott has not been charged with a crime after being accused of drunkenly punching a sound engineer in the face during an argument that allegedly occurred on Wednesday, March 1.

In a new statement obtained by OK!, the "Highest in the Room" artist's attorney responded to the allegations, chalking the reports up to efforts to "sensationalize" a "misunderstanding."

travis scott first televised performance astroworld
Source: mega

"No charges have been filed against Travis Scott and all reports claiming otherwise are grossly inaccurate," the lawyer said. "Travis initiated contact with NYPD through legal counsel early Wednesday. His whereabouts are known."

"We are actively working with the authorities and remain confident that Mr. Scott will be vindicated once all is said and done," the statement continued. "Any statements about the incident involving Travis are nothing more than an attempt to sensationalize what is nothing more than a misunderstanding."

travis scott kylie jenner
Source: mega
MORE ON:
travis scott

This comes one day after OK! reported the allegedly "angry and intoxicated" 30-year-old "went postal" on an engineer after being "upset about the sound."

"Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face," another source spilled at the time. "It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that Travis took the phone from one fan who was recording Don Toliver’s performance and threw the phone on the floor."

Source: OK!

Aside from the alleged physical altercation, the rapper also was said to have broken a video screen and a speaker that amounted to roughly $12,000 in damages.

"While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight," his lawyer assured the public after the shocking news hit headlines. "We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."

