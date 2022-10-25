Kylie Jenner 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Cheating Rumors Swirl

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding whether Travis Scott cheated on girlfriend Kylie Jenner with model Yung Sweet Ro — also known as Rojean Kar — it seems these whispers have only pushed the “Sicko Mode” artist and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul further apart.

First hitting a rough patch in their on-again, off-again romance back in February after Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child together, the mom-of-two has reportedly grown “sick” of Scott’s wishy-washy antics per an unnamed insider.

“Kylie is laser-focused on building her empire, and Travis spends 70 percent of the day in the recording studio," the source spilled to Radar earlier this month. Considering these clashing schedules, Jenner and Scott are often apart, meeting up “less than once a week.”