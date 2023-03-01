Travis Scott Accused Of Punching Man In The Face & Causing $12K Worth Of Equipment Damage

“Travis came in angry and intoxicated and progressively went postal,” an insider told a news outlet. “His shirt said ‘Back the f**k up.' It’s like he was poised for battle. It was foreshadowing.”

“It was fast and furious,” an additional source claimed of his demeanor, adding that Scott was “upset about the sound." A third insider revealed, “Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face."

“It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that Travis took the phone from one fan who was recording Don Toliver’s performance and threw the phone on the floor," the source continued.