Travis Scott Accused Of Punching Man In The Face & Causing $12K Worth Of Equipment Damage
Travis Scott allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face.
According to authorities, police responded to an assault call early Wednesday, March 1, at Nebula in Midtown, New York, after the rapper was reportedly involved in a heated argument that turned physical.
“Travis came in angry and intoxicated and progressively went postal,” an insider told a news outlet. “His shirt said ‘Back the f**k up.' It’s like he was poised for battle. It was foreshadowing.”
“It was fast and furious,” an additional source claimed of his demeanor, adding that Scott was “upset about the sound." A third insider revealed, “Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face."
“It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that Travis took the phone from one fan who was recording Don Toliver’s performance and threw the phone on the floor," the source continued.
In addition to the alleged violent interaction, the father-of-two — who shares children Stormi, 4, and son Aire, 1, with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner — reportedly damaged a speaker and a video screen before fleeing the club.
The alleged victim did not complain of pain nor have any visible injuries when the cops arrived on scene.
Scott has quite a turbulent history of causing chaos in public. In May 2017, the Houston native was charged with inciting a riot to which he pleaded not guilty.
In 2018, the "SICKO MODE" artist pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being hit with another charge of inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor at one of his concerts in Arkansas. The charges were later dismissed after the rapper entered his guilty plea.
- Kylie Jenner Brings Son Aire On First Trip To Disneyland As Insiders Say She'll Never Reconcile With Travis Scott
- Kylie Jenner 'Doesn't See' Herself Reconciling With Travis Scott, But The Exes Will 'Handle Things Like Mature Adults': Source
- Travis Scott 'Wasn't Seen' Mingling With Girls During Rowdy Super Bowl Weekend In Arizona
However, his most controversial scandal was the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which cost ten people their lives in a crowd surge.
Scott, along with Live Nation and everyone else involved with the production of the concert, was slapped with 400 lawsuits citing negligence in relation to the horrific event.
"Fans come to the show to have a good experience, and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, I have a responsibility to figure out the solution," Scott later acknowledged while speaking with Charlamagne tha God of his responsibility to keep his devoted safe during live shows. "I've just been trying to figure things out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it like a couple of times to make sure everybody was OK," Scott added of the deadly situation. "I just didn't hear that. I got my music, I got my (in-ear monitors), I just didn't hear that.
Page Six was the first to report the alleged altercation.