OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > travis scott
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Scott 'Wasn't Seen' Mingling With Girls During Rowdy Super Bowl Weekend In Arizona

travis scott wasnt seen mingling girls super bowl weekend arizonapp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 14 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Travis Scott kept his hands to himself while celebrating Super Bowl Weekend. On Friday, February 10, the rapper performed at Rolling Stone Live in Scottsdale Ariz., but according to an eyewitness, he "wasn’t seen talking to any females."

Article continues below advertisement

"He was with a bunch of dudes only," the onlooker told a news publication. "It was like a boys weekend in Arizona."

The rapper, 31, and on-off girlfriend Kylie Jenner last split right around the holidays in 2022, but as OK! reported, their inner circle believes they'll get back together eventually.

"This has happened so many times before," the source spilled. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

travis scott
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," another source shared with an outlet. "When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."

The pair share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, and though the makeup mogul, 25, has been focusing on their adorable children, she's also been sharing a slew of thirst traps, prompting fans to think she's trying to get Scott's attention.

travis scott
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear what issues have torn the couple apart, but the Grammy nominee denied rumors he was having an affair with alleged former flame Yung Sweet Ro.

In October 2022, Ro's social posts made it seem as if she was spending time with the father-of-two on the set of his music video, but he immediately shot down the speculation.

MORE ON:
travis scott
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video," he stated in an Instagram Story. "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott
Source: mega

She then clapped back and insisted the rapper has never been faithful to the mother of his children.

"To say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me when f**king everybody seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on," she snapped on social media. "Like come on, you cheat on that b**ch every single f**king night. The whole f**king city sees it."

Us Weekly reported on Scott's Super Bowl weekend.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.