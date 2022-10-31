Travis Scott Parties In Miami Without Kylie Jenner After Denying Cheating Rumors & Receipts
While his son was celebrating his first Halloween in Los Angeles, Travis Scott was having a wild night out in Miami.
Over the weekend, the “SICKO MODE” rapper took the stage at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach only to follow it up by partying at the hotspot club E11even until four in the morning.
“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth … The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform,” an eyewitness explained of Scott's appearance.
TRAVIS SCOTT SLAMS RUMORS HE'S CHEATING ON KYLIE JENNER AFTER ALLEGED MISTRESS EXPOSES HIM
According to an insider, the father-of-two, “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle” and continuously yelled, “if there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is” at the crowd.
While Scott had a rowdy night out, his young family spent the weekend celebrating the spooky holiday at home in California. His absence from the family gathering comes on the heels of rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and their 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be made public.
As OK! previously reported, Instagram influencer and model Yung Sweet Ro came forward with allegations that she and the Houston native had been romantically involved before and after he got with The Kardashains star in 2017, even seemingly providing photographic evidence.
Scott attempted to squash the allegations on his Instagram Story, writing, "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person."
“I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling," he continued.
WHO IS YUNG SWEET RO? EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT TRAVIS SCOTT'S ALLEGED OTHER WOMAN
Despite shutting down the rumors and appearing loved-up on social media, insiders close to Scott and Jenner say the beauty mogul is "sick" of the Grammy Award winner's commitment issues. “Kylie is laser-focused on building her empire, and Travis spends 70 percent of the day in the recording studio."
“They're living separate lives,” the insider close to the couple explained, noting that they only see each other “less than once a week.”
Page Six first reported Scott's Miami outing