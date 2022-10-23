Travis Scott Slams Rumors He's Cheating On Kylie Jenner After Alleged Mistress Exposes Him

But the drama took another turn when Kar took to social media to slam Scott and Luxe for insisting that she wasn't there and that he wasn't involved with her, hinting that the 31-year-old has been instructing her to cover for him on social media to hide their alleged affair.

"Okay, so what we're not gonna do...we're not gonna lie on me because I've been good," she said in the TikTok. "I posted whatever f***ing story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn't know you. Went along with whatever f***ing narrative you guys wanted to."

She continued, "But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me when f***ing everybody seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir."