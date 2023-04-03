OK Magazine
Watch: Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse At Adorable 1-Year-Old Son Aire During Family Birthday Bash

kylie jenner glimpse son aire
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram
By:

Apr. 3 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

True Thompson's fifth birthday bash was a family affair! On Saturday, April 1, Khloé Kardashian invited all of her loved ones to celebrate her daughter's special day, and Kylie Jenner documented the fun with a TikTok that featured both daughter Stormi, 5, and rarely seen 1-year-old son Aire.

"Happy bday baby true," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, captioned her video, which first showed her getting ready for the bash and then arriving with her little girl, who was clad in a yellow dress.

Jenner then offers a glimpse at Aire, who donned a brown graphic tee and camo pants.

The little lady of the hour, as well as Kris Jenner, also appeared in the video, which proved Kardashian went totally over-the-top for the shindig.

On Kardashian's Instagram Story, she noted True's birthday is actually on Wednesday, April 12, but they decided to kick off the festivties a little early.

"Time really does fly! Bittersweet. I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4-year-old," the Good American co-founder wrote. "True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/Octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

While True's dad, Tristan Thompson, was in attendance, It appears Kylie's baby daddy and on-off ex, Travis Scott, didn't attend the party — however, the two recently sparked rumors they could be headed towards a reconciliation.

On Saturday, April 1, Kylie's brand's official Instagram account posted a photo of her getting dolled up, to which the rapper, 31, commented, "A beauty."

However, as OK! reported, the reality star isn't interested in getting back together after splitting over the holidays in 2022.

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," one source told an outlet. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

Added the source: "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."

