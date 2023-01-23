Kylie Jenner Clarifies Pronunciation Of Son Aire’s Name After Sharing First Photos Of Baby Boy's Face

The Kardashians star shared her son's name with her 379 million social media followers over the weekend alongside multiple snaps of the 11-month-old's adorable face, which she's kept hidden for the past year.

"AIRE 🤍" Kylie, 25, captioned the slew of photos of the infant.

“I love you Aire Webster ❤️,” grandma Kris Jenner penned in the comments section, while aunt Khloé Kardashian wrote, "The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️."