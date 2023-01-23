Kylie Jenner Clarifies Pronunciation Of Son Aire’s Name After Sharing First Photos Of Baby Boy's Face
What's in a name?
Kylie Jenner cleared up the confusion over the correct pronunciation of her and Travis Scott's nearly 1-year-old baby boy Aire's name after revealing his face to the world for the first time.
When an Instagram user asked the beauty mogul in a Sunday, January 22, fan page post if you would say Aire's name as “air” or “airy,” Kylie clarified, “Air,” along with a red heart emoji.
The Kardashians star shared her son's name with her 379 million social media followers over the weekend alongside multiple snaps of the 11-month-old's adorable face, which she's kept hidden for the past year.
"AIRE 🤍" Kylie, 25, captioned the slew of photos of the infant.
“I love you Aire Webster ❤️,” grandma Kris Jenner penned in the comments section, while aunt Khloé Kardashian wrote, "The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️."
The reality star and her rapper ex, 31, welcomed their second child together in February 2022, originally naming him Wolf but then changing the moniker quickly after. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Kylie revealed last year in an interview.
The mother-of-two later explained to James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show that she and her former partner were not quite ready to share the family update with the world just yet. “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name,” she said. “We’re just waiting and simmering.”
Kylie and Travis, who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, once again called it quits in December. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an insider said.
"This has happened so many times before," the source noted. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
The former power couple have maintained an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. The couple split in 2019, one year after welcoming their first child, but rekindled in 2021.
Extra conducted the 2022 interview with Kylie.