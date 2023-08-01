Trista and Ryan Sutter Are 'Really Happy' in Their 20-Year Marriage: 'Communication, Love, Trust All Play a Part'

"We had a vow renewal at 10 years, so maybe we should do another one! We're excited to be celebrating 20 years, and we hope that many other couples who meet on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette follow in our footsteps," Trista, who shares daughter Blakesley and son Maxwell with Ryan, 48, adds.

In today's society, social media is so prevalent, and the reality star admits that if that were the case when she was the lead of the ABC series, she and Ryan might not be together. "If social media were a thing back then, I don't know if I would have done the show," she says. "I'm really sensitive, and I feel like I would have had a hard time with message boards — those were out there at the time. I don't know if I would have ever done the show. Thank the lord Ryan went on the show because it's not his thing! To this day, he still hates photoshoots and anything social really! The fact that he was on the show is a total miracle."