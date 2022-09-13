Not Giving Up? Tristan Thompson 'Likes' Ex Khloé Kardashian's Stunning Photo After Both Were Spotted At Beyoncé's Birthday Party
Tristan Thompson made it clear that he is in Khloé Kardashian's corner no matter what.
The reality star posted some photos from Beyoncé's birthday party on Instagram on Monday, September 12, and the basketball star couldn't help but "like" the snaps. "Did someone say Disco? Happy Birthday 👑🐝 🤍," she captioned the photos of her in a glitzy silver dress.
Thompson wasn't the only person who thought the mom-of-two looked amazing, as several other people posted about Kardashian's outfit choice.
One person wrote, "OMG these are unreal!!!! You looked so beautiful!!! 😍," while another added, "The hair is everything I love 💕 it 😍."
A third person added, "Insanely gorgeous beyond 🔥🔥🔥."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames — who went their separate ways last year after Kardashian learned that the athlete had cheated on her once again — were both spotted at the singer's party, which took place in Bel Air, Calif.
In early August, the two welcomed their new bundle of joy — a baby boy.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously said in a statement. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
After Thompson took a paternity test, he shared his thoughts on being the father of Maralee Nichols' child.
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on social media earlier this year. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
In the meantime, Kardashian is on cloud nine during this exciting time. "They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," a source gushed. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."