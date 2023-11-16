'Master Manipulator' Tristan Thompson Accused of Telling Khloé Kardashian's Sisters What They 'Wanted to Hear' During Apology Tour
Is Tristan Thompson's trail of apologies only making more of a mess?
During the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Kardashians, the NBA star expressed sorrow toward his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Khloè Kardashian's sisters after he hurt their family member numerous times.
"I was literally just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling," Tristan — who shares True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with Khloé — admitted to Kourtney Kardashian. "But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up."
"I think with therapy, I realized my childhood upbringing, what I saw from my dad and how he would treat my mom as a kid…" he expressed, trying to have Kourtney see his side of the messy situation. "When you see that trauma, because you can’t protect your mom, because you’re so young and because your mom says it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of defense mechanism."
Kourtney still stood in full defense of her younger sister, declaring: "I don’t think you deserve Khloé, or the actions that you’ve done have been something that she’s deserved."
During the next stop on his apology tour, Tristan spoke candidly to Kylie Jenner about infamously cheating on Khloé with the makeup mogul's best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.
"Everyone got affected differently but I think you were affected the most by the situation with losing a sister basically," the professional basketball player told Kylie. "You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your guys' connection, you guys were like two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right, and wasn’t smart, made it tough for you and Khloé."
"It's a hundred percent on me but I wanna say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f------ idiot, and being young and stupid, I wanted to say I'm sorry again for that just because life is so short and it sucks, because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it's hard to come back from situations like that," he concluded.
Fans of the reality show were far from pleased by Tristan's apology attempt, as one critic labeled him a "master manipulator" during a discussion on Reddit.
"So basically Tristan told each sister what they wanted to hear. Kylie with Jordyn, Kim with her kids, and Kourtney with therapy," the viewer explained, mentioning the athlete's support of Kim Kardashian during her bitter divorce from Kanye West.
"And all are too dumb to see what he’s doing," the hater continued. "All of them will forgive him. My last hope for this family is Kendall [Jenner] never speaking to him and keeping that energy of not wanting to be near him."
Another fan of the reality show replied: "Ooo that’s such a good point for real this man is a master manipulator. Also him saying he’s young and dumb to Kylie when he was older than Kylie is now is definitely….interesting."