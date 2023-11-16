'Master Manipulator' Tristan Thompson Accused of Telling Khloé Kardashian's Sisters What They 'Wanted to Hear' During Apology Tour

"I was literally just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling," Tristan — who shares True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with Khloé — admitted to Kourtney Kardashian. "But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up."

"I think with therapy, I realized my childhood upbringing, what I saw from my dad and how he would treat my mom as a kid…" he expressed, trying to have Kourtney see his side of the messy situation. "When you see that trauma, because you can’t protect your mom, because you’re so young and because your mom says it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of defense mechanism."