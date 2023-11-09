OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian 'Can't Fake' Liking Tristan Thompson: 'We Have Not Connected'

Nov. 9 2023

Next week’s episode of The Kardashians will seemingly address Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian’s shaky relationship!

In a preview for the upcoming installment, the NBA player, 32, appeared to be trying to strengthen his connections with his baby mama’s sisters Kourtney and Kylie Jenner.

kourt
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian just gave birth to her first child with hubby Travis Barker.

“In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone,” Khloé Kardashian, 39, said to Tristan, who repeatedly cheated on the mother-of-two throughout their romance.

“I’m in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made,” Tristan replied, hinting that he wanted to make amends with his children’s aunts.

The scene then cut to Kylie and Kourtney, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder saying, “Tristan is coming over and I do feel a little nervous.”

“Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most,” Kylie said to the Poosh founder, to which the 44-year-old responded, “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it.”

khloe kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids.

Tristan then sat down with the brunette beauties, with Kourtney asking him about how he felt after cheating on the Good American co-founder.

“Disgusted,” he stated, to which Kourtney followed up, asking, “So then why did you do it again?”

The eldest Kardashian’s tough questions with the athlete are unsurprising, as in last week’s episode, Kourtney and her daughter, Penelope Disick, revealed they don’t love being around Tristan.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” the mother-of-four said. “I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him … I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.'”

khloe k
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is a mother-of-two.

Kourtney Kardashian

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,” Kourtney continued.

“There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then there are times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew,” she noted.

tristan thompson
Source: MEGA

Tristan Thompson is a father-of-four.

Khloé then addressed Kourtney and Penelope’s distaste for the father of her children.

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl,” she said.

Source: OK!

“I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying. I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this,” Khloé added.

