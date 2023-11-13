Dissed! Mario Lopez Mocks Tristan Thompson for Talking About Cheating 'Like It's a Weekly Occurrence'
Mario Lopez threw some major shade at Tristan Thompson.
A preview for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians highlighted a couple conversations the NBA star had with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Khloé Kardashian, as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian about his infamous track record of infidelity.
At one point in the teaser, Tristan was sitting down with Kourtney — whom he has a rocky relationship with — when he admitted: "When I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day."
The odd phrasing of his sentence didn't sit right with Mario, as he took to X (formerly named Twitter) to call out Tristan, who's infamously known for cheating on Khloé numerous times.
"'When I cheat.' My guy saying it like it's a weekly occurrence. Hahaha," the television host, 50, quipped while re-sharing a post about Tristan's remarks.
Social media users joined in on the Tristan Thompson shade train, replying to Mario's post with their own reactions to the controversial comment.
"When I go to the gym, I feel great the next day," one troll joked, as another claimed, "It probably is a weekly occurrence."
Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé, 39, was having a candid conversation with Tristan, 32, who has been insistent on feeling sorry for his actions and expressed his desire to change.
"In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone," the Good American co-founder told her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children — daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.
Responding to Khloé, Tristan declared: "I’m in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made."
The preview then transitioned into a chat between Kourtney and her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 26, as the siblings anticipated a visit from Tristan himself.
"Tristan is coming over and I do feel a little nervous," Kylie confessed to the Poosh founder, adding, "everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most."
"Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it," Kourtney, 44, admitted.
Shortly after, Tristan arrived and sat down to talk to both of the reality stars before Kourtney asked him how he felt after cheating on Khloé.
"Disgusted," he expressed, to which Kourtney questioned: "So then why did you do it again?"
Kourtney's disapproval of Tristan comes as no secret.
In the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four opened up about her kids' equally-strong feelings against aunt Khloé's former flame, revealing her daughter, Penelope Disick, 11, doesn't love being around Tristan.
"I feel like she gets it from me," Kourtney explained. "I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him … I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can’t do it anymore.'"
New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.