Did Khloé Know? Tristan Thompson Paid Back Child Support To Maralee Nichols, The Mother Of His Eight-Month-Old Son Theo
Tristan Thompson's attorney confirmed the NBA pro is paying child support to Maralee Nichols for their son, Theo, who was born in early December.
The baby boy was conceived last March, shortly before Thompson reconciled with his on-again off-again ex Khloé Kardashian.The basketball star has since been embroiled in a family court battle after Nichols accused him of failing to provide financial support for his child.
"Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son," Nichols' representative, Harvey Englander, said in a statement released this February. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."
Now, Thompson's lawyer has stated his client "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child," according to a legal letter sent on Wednesday, August 17.
However, the professional athlete is believed to be only monetarily involved in Theo's life. "Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo," an insider shared.
Further complicating matters, the paternity scandal made headlines around one month after Thompson and Kardashian had conceived their second child via surrogate, a son, whom they welcomed in early August. They also share 4-year-old daughter, True.
Although Thompson and Kardashian are no longer romantically involved due to Thompson's history of infidelity, the duo are said to be amicably coparenting as they get to know their newborn son.
"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey," an insider close to the ex couple shared at the time. "She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy."
"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the insider added. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."
This marks the fourth time Thompson has become a father. He also shares shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.