Caitlyn Jenner Calls Khloé Kardashian 'An Amazing Mother' After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
A gold-medal-worthy congratulations!
As news broke that Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson quietly welcomed their second child together via surrogate earlier this month, it seems Caitlyn Jenner has nothing but well-wishes for her former step-daughter.
Shortly after the story broke on Friday, August 5, Jenner took to social media with a heartfelt message for the brand-new mom-of-two.
“Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” the one-time Olympian wrote on Twitter. “I love you so much,” she continued, dubbing the Good American co-founder “a strong woman” and “an amazing mother.”
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME SECOND BABY VIA SURROGATE
Last month, a representative for Kardashian confirmed that she and Thompson, who are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson, were expecting their second child together.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for Kardashian told People last month amid rumors that the TV personality would soon be adding to her brood.
"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they continued, asking fans “for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
BABY NUMBER TWO!: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN WILL BE WELCOMING SECOND CHILD WITH EX TRISTAN THOMPSON VIA SURROGATE
Even with their new addition, the pair, who have been romantically linked since 2016, have reportedly not rekindled their relationship.
"The two aren’t together and Khloé will have the baby full time," an unnamed insider told ET around the time of the announcement, noting that "Khloé wants Tristan in both of the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
LOOSE LIPS!: WHICH KARDASHIAN SISTER WAS RUNNING AROUND TALKING ABOUT KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON'S SECRET SURROGACY? 'IT WAS A BADLY KEPT SECRET': SOURCE
While Kardashian, 38, and Jenner, 72, have allegedly had their ups and downs over the years, it seems the pair have recently managed to put their issues aside.
"I talk to Sophia very seldom and Cait probably every blue moon," Kardashian told Scott Disick referencing Jenner’s friend, Sophia Hutchins, during a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the culprit for their sporadic contact, the reality star clarified that “there’s no beef” between her and her former step-parent.