Tristan Thompson Ridiculed for Calling Dream Kardashian His Daughter While Having No Contact With Son Theo: 'Claiming Everyone's Child But His Own'

His comment sparked criticism since he never mentions his own 3-year-old son, Theo , whom he welcomed with Maralee Nichols .

On his Thursday, January 30, Snapchat Story, the athlete posted a short video to give a shoutout to his kids, but he surprisingly referred to Khloé Kardashian 's niece Dream Kardashian , 8, as his own daughter.

"Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys," he added.

"I have two daughters, and their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest," he said, also referring to the 6-year-old daughter he shares with the reality star. The basketball player and Khloé share son Tatum , who turns 3 this summer, as well, while Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna .

Fans were both puzzled and angry at his words since aside from confirming he's the biological father of Theo, he's never mentioned him or posted a photo with the toddler over the years.

"How does Theo just not exist to him? This is so sad," one person wrote on social media, while another said, "What about the son he never met? Funny how he can claim a child that is not even his, but doesn’t claim or see his own bio[logical] children. He is a bum! 🗑️."

"Claiming everybody’s child except his own," noted a third individual.