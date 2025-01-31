Tristan Thompson Ridiculed for Calling Dream Kardashian His Daughter While Having No Contact With Son Theo: 'Claiming Everyone's Child But His Own'
Tristan Thompson is once again facing backlash.
On his Thursday, January 30, Snapchat Story, the athlete posted a short video to give a shoutout to his kids, but he surprisingly referred to Khloé Kardashian's niece Dream Kardashian, 8, as his own daughter.
His comment sparked criticism since he never mentions his own 3-year-old son, Theo, whom he welcomed with Maralee Nichols.
"I have two daughters, and their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest," he said, also referring to the 6-year-old daughter he shares with the reality star. The basketball player and Khloé share son Tatum, who turns 3 this summer, as well, while Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
"Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys," he added.
Fans were both puzzled and angry at his words since aside from confirming he's the biological father of Theo, he's never mentioned him or posted a photo with the toddler over the years.
"How does Theo just not exist to him? This is so sad," one person wrote on social media, while another said, "What about the son he never met? Funny how he can claim a child that is not even his, but doesn’t claim or see his own bio[logical] children. He is a bum! 🗑️."
"Claiming everybody’s child except his own," noted a third individual.
It's believed the NBA star, 33, has yet to even meet Theo, who lives with his mother.
As OK! reported, after Khloé and Tristan decided to have a second child via surrogacy, he cheated on her with Maralee, which resulted in the latter getting pregnant with Theo, who was born in December 2021.
At first, the athlete denied he was the father, but he released a statement once a paternity test confirmed he was.
Tristan addressed the situation via a public statement, sharing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."
The dad-of-four — who additionally shares son Prince, 8, with ex Jordan Craig — also apologized to the Good American co-founder, who eventually dumped him.
"Khloé you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he confessed of cheating with Maralee. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."
Despite admitting to being Theo's father, he allowed Maralee to have sole custody of the tot, with a report claiming he pays her $9,500 in monthly child support.