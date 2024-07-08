OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > tristan thompson
OK LogoNEWS

Tristan Thompson Shares Photos With Son Prince, 7, Gets Slammed for Never Acknowledging Son He Fathered With Maralee Nichols

A photo of Tristan Thompson and son Prince.
Source: @realtristan13/instagram
By:

Jul. 8 2024, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tristan Thompson enjoyed some one-on-one time with his and ex Jordan Craig's son, Prince.

On the night of Sunday, July 7, the athlete uploaded photos from their day together, captioning the snaps, "Lunch date with my Prince."

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson
Source: @realtristan13/instagram

Tristan Thompson had a lunch date with his son Prince, 7.

The duo took a sweet selfie together and one with funny faces, and Thompson, 33, also snapped an image of the tot eating a cheeseburger and fries with a big grin on his face.

While some fans gushed over their resemblance, others called out the father-of-four for never sharing pictures of his son Theo, whom he welcomed with Marlee Nichols in December 2021, just months before his and ex Khloé Kardashian's second child, son Tatum, arrived in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson
Source: @realtristan13/instagram

The athlete co-parents Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Article continues below advertisement

"Aww so cute, & your third child ? where’s those posts ?" one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "Not until you recognize all your children."

"Where’s the other kid? Or Khloé hasn't given you permission to see him yet?" a third individual asked, with a fourth questioning, "What about the other one?😢."

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson
Source: @realtristan13/instagram

The basketball player has two kids with Khloé Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Thompson cheated on Kardashian and fathered a child with Nichols after he and the reality star, 40, already went through with their plans to welcome their second child — they also share daughter True, 6 — via surrogacy.

The NBA player first denied being the father of Nichols' child, but once it was confirmed via a paternity test, he issued a public apology to the Good American co-founder.

MORE ON:
tristan thompson
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he stated. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson
Source: @maraleenichols/instagram

Thompson has allegedly never met the son he fathered with Maralee Nichols.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama prompted the pair to split, and the mom-of-two insisted she hasn't been romantically involved with the dad-of-four since then, though she does allow him to be around her house for the sake of their two children.

In that same apology letter, Thompson said he looked "forward to amicably raising" Theo, but as of this past March, an insider claimed he still had not even met the toddler.

Article continues below advertisement

At that point, he was also ordered to fork over money for back payments over child support for Theo.

Though Nichols has uploaded a few pictures of their son, she hasn't shown his face.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.