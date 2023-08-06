What Is Tristan Thompson’s Net Worth? The Basketball Star's Hefty Bank Account Allows Him to Support All of His Children
Although he may not have successful relationships, Tristan Thompson's NBA career has been a slam dunk for his bank account.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star is currently earning $17 million this year, but his net worth is a worth a whopping $45 million thanks to playing on basketball teams like the Cavaliers, Celtics, Kings, Pacers, Bulls, and Lakers.
Per the outlet, Thompson earned around $110 million in salary for his first ten years in the NBA alone. In 2015, the 32-year-old signed a five-year, $82 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2020, Thompson signed a two-year, $18.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics. His one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers was worth just $16,700.
With millions to his name, Thompson is more than secure when it comes to taking care of his children Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig, True, 4, and Tatum, 1, with Khloé Kardashian and Theo, 1, with Maralee Nichols.
Despite being able to live in a lavish mansion, the athlete is bunking with The Kardashians star while his house goes through repairs and to heal from the death of his mother, Andrea.
"Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding," Kardashian explained of the current situation during an episode of their Hulu show. "So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed."
"I just think this is what family does. When s--- hits the fan, all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives," she made clear about the cohabitation with Thompson — who she's been in an on-again, off-again relationship with since 2016.