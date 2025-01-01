10 True Crime Stories That Inspired Movies and Series: From 'Dahmer' to 'Girl in the Basement' and More

Changeling recounts the true story of the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders in California. Starring Angelina Jolie, the 2008 mystery crime drama film explores the journey of Christine Collins, a single mother who, refusing to believe her son had been murdered, tirelessly searched for him until her death in 1964.

In addition to Jolie, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, Michael Kelly, Colm Feore and Jason Butler Harner appear in the film.