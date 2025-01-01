10 True Crime Stories That Inspired Movies and Series: From 'Dahmer' to 'Girl in the Basement' and More
All Good Things
Inspired by Robert Durst's life, director Andrew Jarecki's 2010 film All Good Things tells the story of a real estate heir suspected — and eventually convicted — of multiple murders. It stars Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst, who play the roles of David Marks and Katie McCarthy, respectively.
Changeling
Changeling recounts the true story of the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders in California. Starring Angelina Jolie, the 2008 mystery crime drama film explores the journey of Christine Collins, a single mother who, refusing to believe her son had been murdered, tirelessly searched for him until her death in 1964.
In addition to Jolie, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, Michael Kelly, Colm Feore and Jason Butler Harner appear in the film.
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers in the U.S., is the subject of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The 10-episode series chronicles the murders Dahmer executed between 1978 and 1991, leading to his eventual arrest and death.
Evan Peters leads the film as Dahmer, with Nick A. Fisher portraying the young killer.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Elizabeth "Liz" Kendall tells all about serial killer and law student Ted Bundy.
Starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins, the 2019 film tackles the murders Bundy eventually confessed to before his execution. Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker and Brian Geraghty, among others, also appear in the project.
Girl in Basement
Inspired by the Fritzl case, Girl in Basement dives into the harrowing story of a young woman imprisoned by her own father in their home's basement.
"It's a horrible thing to be able to say that this did not just happen once," said creator Elisabeth Röhm. "The film is a call to action to put the spotlight on the monster that lives within any household, who is not confronted and goes with no accountability because the mother or children or the wife is turning a blind eye to behavior that, when it's ceded, can grow into a monster like this."
MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
One of the series in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is about Lyle and Erik Menendez, the siblings who killed their parents José and Kitty Menendez in 1989. The series presents multiple perspectives of the case, focusing on various characters' narratives to provide a clearer view of the horrific events.
She Made Them Do It
The Lifetime film She Made Them Do It, which stars Jenna Dewan, is inspired by the real-life case of Sarah Jo Pender, who was convicted of murdering her roommates with the help of her boyfriend. Released in 2012, the film also highlights the time the convicted felon managed to escape from prison while serving her time behind bars.
The Watcher
The Watcher dives into the Broaddus family's eerie experience after purchasing their dream home in June 2014.
In the film, the Watcher sends creepy letters to the Brannocks — the Broaddus family's fictionalized version — until they decide to put up the property for sale again.
Woman of the Hour
Anna Kendrick revisits the chilling story of Rodney Alcala, also known as The Dating Game Killer, in the film Woman of the Hour. It looks back at the killer's 1978 appearance on a TV game show amid his murder spree.
Zodiac
Based on the real-life story of the infamous Zodiac Killer, Zodiac follows the authorities and investigators' manhunt for the serial killer during the late 1960s and early 1970s. In their pursuit of the infamous murderer, investigators attempted to decipher the cryptic messages he left behind.