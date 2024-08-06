Trump Campaign Roasted After Slamming Tim Walz for 'Allowing Convicted Felons to Vote': 'Who Wants to Tell Them?'
Is Donald Trump's camp completely oblivious?
After Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her VP, an odd statement from Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was released — and people couldn't help but crack up at the hypocrisy.
“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks,’” the statement began.
"From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare," the message continued.
People were quick to point out that Trump, 78, is a convicted felon himself, as he was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents on Thursday, May 30.
“The Trump campaign is attacking Tim Walz for restoring voting rights to convicted felons. Who… wants to tell them,” quipped the Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery, while George Conway stated, “You would think that Trump would *like* the fact that Walz thinks convicted felons should be allowed to vote.”
"Um, Trump is a convicted felon," a third person said, while a fourth added, "Can convicted felons vote in Florida? Asking for a friend."
As OK! previously reported, Harris announced on her pick on Tuesday, August 6.
“I share this background both because it’s impressive in its own right, and because you see in no uncertain terms how it informs his record,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “But what impressed me most about Tim is his deep commitment to his family: Gwen, Gus, and Hope. Doug and I look forward to working with him and Gwen to build an administration that reflects our shared values.”
“We are going to build a great partnership,” Harris continued. “We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election.”
However, Trump wasn't too pleased with the choice.
“TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY! Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE’S THAT BAD," he wrote via email that same day.
The Republican continued: “He’ll unleash H--- ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable. He’ll rubber stamp Kamla’s [sic] GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire. But the real killer: he’s already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!”