Donald Trump Jr. Fiercely Denies Claims He Uses Cocaine in Jaw-Dropping Interview: 'There's Never Been a Photo'

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Donald Trump Jr. fiercely denied internet rumors that he uses cocaine during a live Q&A session on his Rumble streaming show, Triggered. Responding directly to a viewer comment telling him to "lay off the coke," Trump Jr. used sarcasm to hit back at his critics, noting that despite being labeled "the biggest cokehead in the world" on social media, no credible photos, videos or witnesses have ever emerged to prove it. Trump Jr. mocked the online narrative by stating, "I've done so much of it, yet shockingly... there's never been a photo, or a video, or anyone with any credibility actually saying that they've seen me do this.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. claimed no one 'credible' has ever said they saw him do cocaine.

The 48-year-old explained that his tired appearance was due to a recent foot surgery following a rough paragliding landing, not substance abuse. He repeatedly deflected drug accusations by targeting Hunter Biden, pointing out the double standard regarding how the media treats his public passion versus Hunter's documented history of addiction. This is not the first time Trump Jr. has had to push back against these specific allegations publicly.

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'I Don't Snort Cocaine'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. previously insisted cocaine is 'not my thing.'

After social media users pointed out his glassy eyes and sweaty forehead during his 2020 Republican National Convention address, he told Fox News that the look was entirely caused by harsh stage lighting. At a 2023 Turning Point Action Conference, he explicitly told a crowd, "I don't snort cocaine. It's just not my thing," while joking that his close friends reminded him his high-profile lifestyle would make hiding a drug habit impossible. When a small bag of cocaine was discovered in the White House West Wing during Joe Biden’s term in 2023, Trump Jr. mocked the subsequent Secret Service investigation, asserting that if it had been his property, the culprit would have been found immediately.

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'No Drugs, No Alcohol, No Cigarettes'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump raised his kids with a zero-tolerance policy against substances.

Growing up, Donald Trump enforced a strict, zero-tolerance policy against substances for all his children. Trump Jr. frequently recalled his father drilled the mantra "no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes" into them from an early age. While his teenage years were largely quiet, Trump Jr.’s relationship with substances escalated dramatically when he gained independence in college. While attending the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in the late 1990s, Trump Jr. developed a reputation for heavy partying. Former classmates described him as frequently intoxicated, stumbling on campus or passing out in public.

'I Used to Drink a Lot and Party Pretty Hard'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. has a history of partying and heavy drinking.