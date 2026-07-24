Donald Trump Posts Edited World Cup Trophy Video After Awkward Spain Celebration Moment

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President Donald Trump’s World Cup trophy moment is getting a second edit. After Spain defeated Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino onstage to present the trophy to Spanish captain Rodri. The appearance quickly drew attention after Trump remained near the team as players prepared to celebrate, with Rodri appearing to gesture for him to move aside before Infantino came over to usher him away.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL The clip omitted Donald Trump's awkward moment during Spain's celebration.

That awkward ending did not appear in the 24-second clip Trump later posted on Truth Social. The video showed Trump walking to the podium, handing over the trophy and shaking hands with players, but stopped before the team’s confetti-filled celebration and before Infantino’s intervention.

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A Cropped Victory Moment

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was booed during his World Cup final appearance.

Trump was booed during the final, and the post-game stage moment quickly became late-night and social media material. Spain’s official national team account later shared trophy-lift images and video in which Trump was not visible, while FIFA also posted a cropped image of the celebration without the president in frame. The possibility of removing him from the footage was raised in real time. As global cameras showed Trump still standing near the team, a soccer commentator for Australian broadcaster SBS was heard saying, “They can edit him out of that.”

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Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino and FIFA

Source: MEGA His relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino drew fresh scrutiny.

The edited clip also arrived as Trump’s relationship with Infantino remains under scrutiny. Citing an unnamed source, the New York Post reported that Trump wants Infantino, 56, to be elected as the next secretary-general of the United Nations after António Guterres steps down. Infantino previously presented Trump with FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize after Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize he had publicly wanted. At the time, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, “There is no one else in the world more deserving of FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize than President Trump. Anyone who thinks otherwise clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

A Strained Spain Backdrop

Source: MEGA Political tensions with Spain lingered behind the trophy presentation.