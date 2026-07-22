NEWS Donald Trump Shares Edited Footage of World Cup Final to Make It Seem Like He Wasn't Booed and Guided Away From Spain's Celebration Source: MEGA Donald Trump shared his own version of events at the World Cup, which was instantly mocked by social media blasting his narcissism. Lesley Abravanel July 22 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump shared strategically edited video footage of his awkward stage appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The move follows widespread online mockery after both FIFA and the Spanish National Team cropped or excluded him from their official championship trophy photos. Following Spain’s defeat of Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, Trump joined pal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, on stage to present the trophy. Instead of exiting, Trump lingered directly next to the players.

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Source: MEGA

Infantino and Spanish captain Rodri were seen trying to guide a clapping Trump out of the frame before the trophy lift, but he remained on the podium edge. To counter the viral narrative of being "edited out," Trump and the White House released their own account of the events, featuring shared footage that highlights Trump's role in the presentation ceremony, keeping him front and center.

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Source: MEGA

The White House released a collection of photos where Trump is the primary, sharp focus of the imagery, relegating the Spanish team to the background or cutting them out entirely. The clip also attempts to smooth over the live broadcast reality, where stadium decibel levels spiked as the crowd heavily booed Trump during his walk across the pitch. Social media reactions to the White House's re-edited World Cup footage have sparked a massive wave of memes, mockery and intense political debate.

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Source: MEGA

Critics are ridiculing the administration for trying to alter the reality of the viral "photobomb.” They heavily mocked Trump’s lingering presence, with one viral trend editing his face into historical moments. Detractors targeted the White House for releasing six photos dubbed “North Korean propaganda” that blurred or entirely cropped out the Spanish team to focus exclusively on Trump. Commentators joked that the White House was trying to convince the public that Trump won the World Cup himself.

Source: MEGA