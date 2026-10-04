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Trump TV Loses to an Accidental Instagram Live, Then Donald Trump Attacks MS NOW's Ratings

Photo of Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt accidentally attracted more than 1,000 viewers during an Instagram Live.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

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Trump TV’s ratings problem acquired an awkward comparison when former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accidentally attracted a larger audience simply by pressing the wrong button on Instagram.

The brief livestream preceded President Donald Trump’s attack on the ratings for MS NOW and Morning Joe, even as his administration’s own stream reached a new low.

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An Accident Draws More Than 1,000 Viewers

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Image of Karoline Leavitt ended the unexpected livestream after realizing she was broadcasting.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt ended the unexpected livestream after realizing she was broadcasting.

Leavitt unexpectedly went live on Instagram shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday while lying in bed with her 5-month-old daughter, Viviana.

She appeared surprised and ended the broadcast without speaking, but not before 1,157 people reportedly tuned in.

“Just accidentally went live while trying to edit a reel LOL,” Leavitt subsequently wrote. “Sorry to those who got excited... but maybe I should go live soon and I can answer some questions from you guys?!”

“For now, we are going to take our Sunday nap,” she added.

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Trump TV Falls Below 200

Image of Trump TV drew fewer viewers than Karoline Leavitt’s accidental Instagram broadcast.
Source: MEGA

Trump TV drew fewer viewers than Karoline Leavitt’s accidental Instagram broadcast.

The White House launched “Trump TV: The Essentials Station” on September 21 as a 24-hour YouTube stream of Trump speeches and appearances.

It arrived amid the administration’s confrontation with CNN, MS NOW and Politico and the decision by ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News to suspend pooled television coverage rather than replace CNN.

Despite boasting millions of YouTube subscribers, the Trump TV stream rarely has more than a few hundred viewers, occasionally peaking at several thousand.

Its audience was surpassed by livestreams featuring a box fan, a pedicure, rainfall against a dark screen and bass-boosted brown noise.

“The only channel doing worse is the Strait of Hormuz,” Jimmy Kimmel joked last week.

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Donald Trump Attacks 'Morning Joe' Ratings

Image of Donald Trump later criticized ‘Morning Joe’ and MS NOW’s ratings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump later criticized ‘Morning Joe’ and MS NOW’s ratings.

Despite his own channel’s decline, Trump targeted MS Now host Joe Scarborough early September 28 on Truth Social.

“Joe Scarborough’s show has been cut way back, and will soon be ‘dead!’” Trump wrote. “Too predictable and boring! REALLY BAD RATINGS, just like the rest of MSNOW (MSDNC!)”

Morning Joe averaged 733,000 viewers in August, representing a 27% year-over-year increase. It was also the highest-rated morning program in the Washington, D.C., market.

“You don’t have to watch,” co-host Mika Brzezinski told Trump, advising him to “go to the curvy couch,” referencing Fox & Friends.

Image of Joe Scarborough responded to Donald Trump’s comments about the show’s audience.
Source: MEGA

Joe Scarborough responded to Donald Trump’s comments about the show’s audience.

Scarborough emphasized the show’s standing in Washington and said he had previously asked the president not to tune in.

“Please, Mr. President, don’t watch our show,” Scarborough said.

“It’s not good for you, and it’s not good for America,” he added. “Just, like, watch channels where they say s--- that you like.”

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