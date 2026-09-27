Melania Trump's Fox Interview Turns One Phrase Into a Political Rorschach Test
Sept. 27 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Melania Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to promote her work but instead generated headlines with a description of her husband that sounded less emphatic than she may have intended.
Asked what President Donald Trump does differently during his second term, the first lady began by praising his focus before describing his heavy workload and adding, “But I think he’s doing the best that he can.”
“He works nonstop,” she continued. “He has the most energy than anybody. He’s from morning until evening, nonstop working.”
A Friendly Interview Goes Off Message
“‘He’s doing the best that he can’ is what you say about someone who tried their hardest and fell short,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “It is not what you say about the leader of the free world on a friendly morning show to a friendly host.”
She explained media appearances for first ladies are typically meant to be “humanizing vehicles.”
“The job is to reinforce warmth, loyalty, and confidence,” she explained.
“What Melania delivered instead was the communication equivalent of a participation trophy,” she added. “Her team, if they prepared her at all, failed.”
Why the Phrase Took Off
Despite the friendly host and favorable set, “the one thing that resists scripting is her in-the-moment tone,” said Jason Mudd, CEO of Axia Public Relations.
“Ambiguous phrasing spreads faster than a clean, on-message line,” Mudd said. “That phrase reads as loyal praise or as a backhanded compliment, depending on who’s watching, and the internet ran with the second reading.”
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Philip described the ambiguity as a “permission gap” that allowed audiences to supply their own interpretation.
“The words feel almost complimentary on the surface but leave just enough room for the audience to fill in what was not said,” she explained. “That question is now the headline.”
Melania’s Own Announcement Gets Buried
The interview came during a prominent week for Melania, who launched IMPERIA, a platform bringing together female executives, and promoted her international Fostering the Future Together coalition.
“That story got buried completely,” Philip said of IMPERIA.
“First ladies have played a role close to American royalty for decades,” Mudd said, but, “the boundary between first lady coverage and tabloid coverage keeps getting thinner.”
He noted that coverage of political spouses is increasingly focused on “fashion, marriage dynamics, and body language.”
“If Melania Trump were my client, I'd advise her to settle on one message and repeat it in her own words every time, rather than testing new phrasing live on air,” Mudd said. “I'd advise political spouses generally to assume any comment can get clipped and shared without context, so say the version you'd stand behind on its own.”