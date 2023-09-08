'Trumpers Are So Stupid': Lara Trump Trolled for Promoting Misspelled Website
Whoops! For the past few weeks, Lara Trump has accidentally endorsed a Republican website that doesn't actually exist.
While appearing on channels like Newsmax and Fox News, Trump had a background up that promoted a site that read "wwww.TheRightView.com," which contains one more 'w' than needed in the address.
According to one report, the error has been there since at least August 15.
Unsurprisingly, people were quick to poke fun at the mistake, with one person commenting online, "Trumpers are so stupid. LOL."
"Even on the simple stuff...cons and Trumpers are DUMB as rocks," declared another, with a third quipping, "No one noticed because no one pays any attention to Lara Trump."
Trump is married to Donald Trump's second son, Eric Trump, whom she shares two kids with.
Despite Eric and his siblings playing a big role in their father's presidency, the former POTUS revealed he doesn't want his children involved if he makes it to the White House again.
"Eric, my son, is a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man. A good student, good everything," he said in a June intervoew. "Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up."
"I said, 'That’s enough for the family,'" Donald continued of the idea of working with loved ones. "It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell."
In addition to Eric, the former commander-in-chief also shares son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka with late ex-wife Ivana Trump. He also has daughter Tiffany with ex-wife Mara Maples and son Barron, 17, with wife Melania.
As OK! reported, Donald allegedly had a change of heart and wanted his youngest child to come on the campaign trail with him, but Melania is refusing to agree.
One insider claimed the spouses are "at war" over the situation, but "Melania has again made it very clear that’s only going to happen over her dead body."