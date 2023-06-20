Donald Trump Reveals His Children Won't Work in the White House if He Wins 2024 Presidential Election: 'That's Enough for Family'

"Eric [Trump], my son, is a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man. A good student, good everything," Trump told Fox News personality Bret Baier. "Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up."

Trump also has son Don Jr. with late ex-wife Ivana, and daughter Tiffany with ex Marla Maples.

Despite gushing about his kids' various business accomplishments, he later confirmed he will not be asking any of them to work at the White House.

"I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,'" Trump continued. "It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell."