Donald Trump Reveals His Children Won't Work in the White House if He Wins 2024 Presidential Election: 'That's Enough for Family'
Donald Trump took on his daughter Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as senior advisers in 2017, during his term as President of the United States.
However, according to the embattled politician, he isn't planning on having any of his offspring work alongside side him if he takes home the win for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"Eric [Trump], my son, is a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man. A good student, good everything," Trump told Fox News personality Bret Baier. "Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up."
Trump also has son Don Jr. with late ex-wife Ivana, and daughter Tiffany with ex Marla Maples.
Despite gushing about his kids' various business accomplishments, he later confirmed he will not be asking any of them to work at the White House.
"I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,'" Trump continued. "It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell."
This comes as Ivanka seemingly continues to distance herself from her father's 2024 campaign and snowballing legal drama for the sake of her children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, who she shares with Jared.
"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," a source spilled earlier this month. "She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues."
And while Ivanka and Jared are pulling back on their political involvement, a separate insider dished that Tiffany may be stepping into the spotlight in her father's current campaign.
"Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald’s years in the White House — but she’s angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," they revealed.
"Ivanka has never lived a day when she didn’t feel she was the sun and the moon to her father," another source said. "To see Tiffany swoop in with Donald’s blessing is a hit to Ivanka’s ego. Ivanka feels when the dust settles from her father’s legal woes — and if he wins the 2024 presidential election — she will go back to being his right-hand gal. She feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her."