Lara Trump couldn't help but brag about her father-in-law Donald Trump for never being involved in a drug scandal during his time in the White House. (However, Donald has been arrested and indicted twice this year for other crimes.)

As OK! previously reported, there was a white substance discovered at the White House, but Lara claims if Donald, 77, were still the president, there would be “wall to wall coverage, people would be in hysterics. The left would be melting down.”