'Completely Crazy': Lara Trump Says When Donald Trump Was President There Were No 'Illegal Substances Being Brought Into the White House'
Lara Trump couldn't help but brag about her father-in-law Donald Trump for never being involved in a drug scandal during his time in the White House. (However, Donald has been arrested and indicted twice this year for other crimes.)
As OK! previously reported, there was a white substance discovered at the White House, but Lara claims if Donald, 77, were still the president, there would be “wall to wall coverage, people would be in hysterics. The left would be melting down.”
“But this is pretty part and parcel coverage to what we’ve seen throughout the entire Biden administration. This is an administration that operates not in transparency, but in smoke and mirrors. You kind of just get a big fog over everything. Whenever there’s any question asked, you’re very lucky if it is even addressed," the 40-year-old said during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance with Eric Bolling.
"Here we are with an illegal substance being brought into the White House. I know this entrance very well as a member of the family, myself at one time, I know how I got to enter the White House, but I know how everyone else entered the White House. There is no doubt they can very easily figure out where this came from, who brought it in. They can review the cameras as to the people who went in this very specific area and figure it out, but for some reason Eric, we have no real answers on this one," she continued.
Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, said under Donald's rule, "we did not have cocaine or any other illegal substances being brought into the White House. Nor did we have men posing as women exposing their b***** on the White House lawn."
“It is just completely crazy, but sadly no one is surprised to see this sort of thing happen,” she concluded.
Following the discovery, President Joe Biden, 80, avoided answering questions about the substance, which was found in the West Wing of the White House on July 2. Biden was not there when the matter was found.
"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," Secret Service chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a recent statement.