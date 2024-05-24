OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > T.J. Holmes
OK LogoPHOTOS

12 TV Anchors Who Are Dating or Have Tied the Knot

tv anchors who found love on air
Source: MEGA
By:

May 24 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity

ainsley earhardt and sean hannity
Source: MEGA

Fox host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt have sparked dating rumors since 2020, but in April 2023, they seemingly confirmed their relationship.

In January, Style reported about Hannity's transfer to Florida for good while his girlfriend decided to stay in New York for her job. The pair decided to make their long-distance relationship work by having Earhardt travel to his Palm Beach home during weekends.

Article continues below advertisement

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts

al roker and deborah roberts
Source: MEGA

After meeting at NBC in 1990, Al Roker and Deborah Roberts went on to date and tied the knot at New York City's St. Thomas Episcopal Church on September 16, 1995. The Today Show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent, who share two children, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2023.

"28 years ago, @deborahrobertsabc promised to be there for better, for worse, thick and thin. Good times and bad. But the greatest gift is the family she has given me. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart," Roker captioned his Instagram post featuring photos from their wedding ceremony.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

amy robach and tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went through a roller-coaster ride in their relationship as they were still married to other people when they started dating.

Romance rumors surfaced in November 2022 when photos of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors holding hands and looking very cozy surfaced. They initially denied having a relationship, but the buzz made GMA3 temporarily remove them from the screen until they were ousted for good when they admitted their relationship status.

However, Robach and Holmes denied cheating on their ex-spouses and maintained they were already in their respective divorce proceedings at the time the news came out.

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," Robach said of potentially marrying her man. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

MORE ON:
T.J. Holmes
Article continues below advertisement

Cornelia Nicholson and Riley Nagel

cornelia nicholson and riley nagel
Source: Local 3 News/YouTube

TV news reporter Riley Nagel proposed to Tennessee TV anchor Cornelia Nicholson while the latter was presenting at a television news station.

Nicholson shared the moment on TikTok and immediately garnered millions of views. She told People, "My phone just won't stop buzzing. It's just so overwhelming and nice to see the support and love from people around the world."

The couple met in March 2020 at a news station in Billings, Mont.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

joe scarborough and mika brzezinski
Source: MEGA

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, who was previously married to TV news reporter James Patrick Hoffer, moved on with Joe Scarborough. The latter popped the question in 2017, months before they wed on November 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur

tony dokoupil and katy tur
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

CBS host Tony Dokoupil and MSNBC reporter Katy Tur sparked romance rumors and wed in Utah on October 27, 2017. They share two kids together: a son born in 2019 and a daughter who arrived in May 2021.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.