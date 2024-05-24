12 TV Anchors Who Are Dating or Have Tied the Knot
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity
Fox host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt have sparked dating rumors since 2020, but in April 2023, they seemingly confirmed their relationship.
In January, Style reported about Hannity's transfer to Florida for good while his girlfriend decided to stay in New York for her job. The pair decided to make their long-distance relationship work by having Earhardt travel to his Palm Beach home during weekends.
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts
After meeting at NBC in 1990, Al Roker and Deborah Roberts went on to date and tied the knot at New York City's St. Thomas Episcopal Church on September 16, 1995. The Today Show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent, who share two children, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2023.
"28 years ago, @deborahrobertsabc promised to be there for better, for worse, thick and thin. Good times and bad. But the greatest gift is the family she has given me. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart," Roker captioned his Instagram post featuring photos from their wedding ceremony.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went through a roller-coaster ride in their relationship as they were still married to other people when they started dating.
Romance rumors surfaced in November 2022 when photos of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors holding hands and looking very cozy surfaced. They initially denied having a relationship, but the buzz made GMA3 temporarily remove them from the screen until they were ousted for good when they admitted their relationship status.
However, Robach and Holmes denied cheating on their ex-spouses and maintained they were already in their respective divorce proceedings at the time the news came out.
"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," Robach said of potentially marrying her man. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."
Cornelia Nicholson and Riley Nagel
TV news reporter Riley Nagel proposed to Tennessee TV anchor Cornelia Nicholson while the latter was presenting at a television news station.
Nicholson shared the moment on TikTok and immediately garnered millions of views. She told People, "My phone just won't stop buzzing. It's just so overwhelming and nice to see the support and love from people around the world."
The couple met in March 2020 at a news station in Billings, Mont.
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, who was previously married to TV news reporter James Patrick Hoffer, moved on with Joe Scarborough. The latter popped the question in 2017, months before they wed on November 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur
CBS host Tony Dokoupil and MSNBC reporter Katy Tur sparked romance rumors and wed in Utah on October 27, 2017. They share two kids together: a son born in 2019 and a daughter who arrived in May 2021.