12 TV Anchors Who Are Dating or Have Tied the Knot

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went through a roller-coaster ride in their relationship as they were still married to other people when they started dating.

Romance rumors surfaced in November 2022 when photos of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors holding hands and looking very cozy surfaced. They initially denied having a relationship, but the buzz made GMA3 temporarily remove them from the screen until they were ousted for good when they admitted their relationship status.

However, Robach and Holmes denied cheating on their ex-spouses and maintained they were already in their respective divorce proceedings at the time the news came out.

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," Robach said of potentially marrying her man. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."