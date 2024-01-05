Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Planning to Spend Forever Together' as They 'Want to Prove They’re More Than Just an Affair'
Despite all of the drama that surrounded Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship, the pair insist their love is the real deal.
"They’re planning to spend forever together," an insider recently spilled to a magazine just a few weeks after the couple admitted they've discussed the idea of marriage before.
While Robach, 50, is a bit more "gun shy" on walking down the aisle, the source claimed the father-of-three, 46, "would have already eloped by now" with his former GMA3 costar.
Nonetheless, the blonde beauty is just as keen as her beau to let the public know they're happier than ever after their hookup scandal rocked the broadcasting world.
“They’re toying with the idea of something like a commitment ceremony, a public declaration of their love without the stress of a legal commitment,” said the source. “They want to prove that they’re more than just an affair.”
As OK! reported, when the pair's relationship was exposed in late 2022, people believed they were still in their respective marriages to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — though they eventually clarified the real timeline.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," Robach explained. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings."
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Plan To Be More Public With Their Romance, Spills Source: 'They Are Seriously In Love'
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Knew About Their Exes' Secret Romance for Months, Reveals Insider
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Trying To Enjoy 'Their New Normal' After 'GMA' Firing & Multiple Affair Allegations
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes added.
As OK! reported, Shue and Robach finalized their divorce in March 2023, while Holmes and Fiebig — who share one daughter together — settled their matters that October.
In a strange turn of events, it was revealed last month that Shue and Fiebig struck up a romance of their own and had been secretly dating for six months!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A source said the latter two "care deeply about each other," noting, "[the relationship is] still developing."
An insider claimed the pair "bonded" over their public breakups, but that "turned into something" more serious and romantic.
Star reported on Robach and Holmes wanting to prove themselves as a real couple.