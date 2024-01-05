OK Magazine
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Planning to Spend Forever Together' as They 'Want to Prove They’re More Than Just an Affair'

amy robach tj holmes planning spend forever together
By:

Jan. 5 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Despite all of the drama that surrounded Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship, the pair insist their love is the real deal.

"They’re planning to spend forever together," an insider recently spilled to a magazine just a few weeks after the couple admitted they've discussed the idea of marriage before.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes first got together at the end of 2022.

While Robach, 50, is a bit more "gun shy" on walking down the aisle, the source claimed the father-of-three, 46, "would have already eloped by now" with his former GMA3 costar.

Nonetheless, the blonde beauty is just as keen as her beau to let the public know they're happier than ever after their hookup scandal rocked the broadcasting world.

The stars insisted they were both in the middle of divorces when they began dating.

“They’re toying with the idea of something like a commitment ceremony, a public declaration of their love without the stress of a legal commitment,” said the source. “They want to prove that they’re more than just an affair.”

As OK! reported, when the pair's relationship was exposed in late 2022, people believed they were still in their respective marriages to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — though they eventually clarified the real timeline.

The scandal resulted in Holmes and Robach being axed from 'GMA3.'

"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," Robach explained. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings."

"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes added.

Source: @MARILEEFIEBIG/INSTAGRAM

The couples' former spouses are now dating each other.

As OK! reported, Shue and Robach finalized their divorce in March 2023, while Holmes and Fiebig — who share one daughter together — settled their matters that October.

In a strange turn of events, it was revealed last month that Shue and Fiebig struck up a romance of their own and had been secretly dating for six months!

A source said the latter two "care deeply about each other," noting, "[the relationship is] still developing."

An insider claimed the pair "bonded" over their public breakups, but that "turned into something" more serious and romantic.

Star reported on Robach and Holmes wanting to prove themselves as a real couple.

