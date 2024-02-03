Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Desperately Want Their Relationship to Work': 'They’d Be Humiliated if They Broke Up Now'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are committed to making their romance last forever.
After the former news anchors were fired from their jobs at GMA3 over their scandalous relationship, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, want to ensure their relationship goes the distance after putting so much on the line.
"They’ve actually thought about going to couples therapy," an insider claimed of the duo wanting to keep their communication on track. "It definitely couldn’t hurt."
"They both desperately want the relationship to work," the source explained. "They’d be humiliated if they broke up now."
After launching their podcast together, the journalists have been extremely transparent with the public about their romance, even admitting how much they regretted fighting with each other during a recent episode.
"If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," Holmes revealed during a recent episode of having to listen to their argument play out.
"That was upsetting to me," Robach said. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."
The pair also gave the unfiltered truth about how their love affair began. "We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," the blonde beauty made clear in their first episode.
"The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings," she continued.
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Robach's boyfriend chimed in.
"The first pictures that were taken were me coming out of my apartment, my home in New York. That home is where I reside by myself. I have been residing by myself since last summer," he stated. "The picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because i was coming out of a building, which is not where I share a home with my ex-wife now. So, it's funny, to put it that way, but that is actually the truth. November 30th was a rough day."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Robach and Holmes.