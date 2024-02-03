Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Desperately Want Their Relationship to Work': 'They’d Be Humiliated if They Broke Up Now'

"If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," Holmes revealed during a recent episode of having to listen to their argument play out.

"That was upsetting to me," Robach said. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."

The pair also gave the unfiltered truth about how their love affair began. "We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," the blonde beauty made clear in their first episode.