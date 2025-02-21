Tyler Baltierra Reveals the 'Catalyst' That Made Him and Catelynn Lowell Place Daughter Carly Up for Adoption

Lowell and Baltierra have been very vocal about their issues with their adopted daughter’s parents as of late.

On January 28, OK! reported the reality starlet confirmed Brandon and Teresa Davis, had “100 percent closed the adoption" despite agreeing to have it partially open. They also blocked her phone number.

This was further explored on the February 6 episode of the long-running MTV show, where Catelynn shared a text from Teresa confirming they were going to cease communication. “The way you speak about us online was very hurtful,” the message read, “so we’re not gonna be responding.”

In the episode, a text to Dawn Baker, the adoption counselor who coordinated Carly being given to Brandon and Teresa, was also shared. In that text, Teresa said she does not want Tyler or Catelynn sending “anything else to our house.”

“It is so out of control and inappropriate,” she added.