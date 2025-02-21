Tyler Baltierra Reveals the 'Catalyst' That Made Him and Catelynn Lowell Place Daughter Carly Up for Adoption
Tyler Baltierra confessed why he and Catelynn Lowell ultimately decided to give their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption during a new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
“With just not having my dad around, it has a lot to do with why I even placed Carly in the first place,” Baltierra shared on the show on February 20. “I was just so scared to screw it up.”
He also reflected on raising the three children the couple have now, noting he and Lowell needed “to heal ourselves before we brought more kids into the world.”
During the show, Baltierra also revealed he hasn’t seen his father — who struggled with substance abuse issues most of his life — in five years. Regardless, as a parent, he expressed he can now sympathize with his father.
“The older I get, the more love I actually have for my dad,” Baltierra shared. “Because I have my own kids and I just know that, like, he was younger than me and he didn’t have half the resources that I had, so you can’t hold too much against him.”
Lowell and Baltierra have been very vocal about their issues with their adopted daughter’s parents as of late.
On January 28, OK! reported the reality starlet confirmed Brandon and Teresa Davis, had “100 percent closed the adoption" despite agreeing to have it partially open. They also blocked her phone number.
This was further explored on the February 6 episode of the long-running MTV show, where Catelynn shared a text from Teresa confirming they were going to cease communication. “The way you speak about us online was very hurtful,” the message read, “so we’re not gonna be responding.”
In the episode, a text to Dawn Baker, the adoption counselor who coordinated Carly being given to Brandon and Teresa, was also shared. In that text, Teresa said she does not want Tyler or Catelynn sending “anything else to our house.”
“It is so out of control and inappropriate,” she added.
In the midst of all of this drama, Catelynn and Tyler met with Dawn, who convinced them to “take a beat” in trying for a relationship with Carly at this point in time.
“Just allow yourself to take a pause,” Dawn advised the couple. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We don’t know what three months from now is going to be."
While Catelynn was initially resistant to stop trying to get in touch with her daughter, she ultimately agreed to put a kibosh on trying to reach out. Tyler echoed a similar sentiment, noting he wouldn’t be making any attempts “until initiation happens” on Carly’s end.