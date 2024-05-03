Country Star Walker Hayes Admits He Isn't Encouraging His Kids to Follow in His Footsteps: 'It's Been Quite Hard'

Part of Walker's journey includes collaborating with JCPenney on this new collection. "JCPenney was planning for a Father’s Day launch, and I take pride in being a father, first and foremost, even before I’m an artist. Most people when they think of country music, if my name comes up in conversation, it’s not just me that someone thinks about. They think about my kids," he explains. "It’s also where my mom shopped for my clothes growing up. I was there at least once or twice a year to get stuff because I grew out of my old stuff, and so it was really organic, and they were so kind to ask me to be a part of this."

Since the singer isn't a "professional fashion designer," this was a brand new experience for him — but fortunately, he killed it!

"They were able to pull out what I loved about items I already had. We discussed a jacket that my dad wore and handed down to me that I wear; it’s very special and we recreated the jacket. That's just one example of how each item came together for this line. It’s very, very personal," he shares.