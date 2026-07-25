or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tyler Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Tyler Perry Deposition Fight Heats Up as Judge Weighs Actor's Request in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Photo of Tyler Perry.
Source: MEGA

A judge reviewed a request to move Tyler Perry’s deposition sooner.

Profile Image

July 25 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A judge is weighing whether actor Mario Rodriguez can force Tyler Perry to sit for a deposition sooner in his sexual assault and battery lawsuit against the filmmaker.

At a hearing July 22, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brock Hammond took the matter under submission after previously issuing a tentative ruling against Rodriguez’s motion, according to MyNewsLA.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tyler Perry’s lawyers opposed the motion and defended the agreed schedule.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry’s lawyers opposed the motion and defended the agreed schedule.

Perry has already agreed to appear for an in-person deposition on December 9, and Hammond wrote that Rodriguez had acknowledged Perry was unavailable in June before serving the deposition notice.

Hammond wrote in the tentative ruling that the motion “lacks merit.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Dispute Over Timing

Image of The legal dispute expanded into discovery disagreements in court.
Source: MEGA

The legal dispute expanded into discovery disagreements in court.

Rodriguez’s $77 million lawsuit claims he met Perry at a gym in 2015 before landing a role in Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) and later visited Perry’s home, where he alleges he was sexually assaulted. He is represented by Jonathan Delshad.

Perry has denied every allegation. His attorneys said their client had already agreed to the December 9 deposition date, and that the latest “frivolous motion” to move the date forward came after Perry declined a settlement demand.

“Having secured an agreed time and place for Mr. Perry’s deposition, plaintiff floated his interest in a multimillion-dollar settlement and when Mr. Perry wouldn’t take the bait, he filed a public motion to attempt to harm Mr. Perry’s reputation,” Perry’s lawyers wrote.

MORE ON:
Tyler Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Challenges Discovery Questions

Image of Tyler Perry challenged questions about his sexual orientation during litigation.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry challenged questions about his sexual orientation during litigation.

The deposition fight follows another discovery dispute. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Perry’s legal team said Rodriguez sought sanctions after Perry objected to questions about his sexual orientation.

Perry’s lawyers argued the questions are irrelevant to the lawsuit and rejected the idea that Perry was avoiding the topic out of embarrassment. The filing said Rodriguez’s theory relies on a “bigoted stereotype” that “a man who is attracted to men is more likely to have assaulted another man.”

Image of The lawsuit continued asTyler Perry denied all allegations.
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit continued asTyler Perry denied all allegations.

Perry is seeking sanctions against Rodriguez, alleging abuse of the discovery process.

The case comes as Perry also faces separate allegations from actor Derek Dixon, who has accused him of sexual harassment and assault connected to The Oval and Ruthless. Dixon, also represented by Delshad, is seeking $260 million. Perry has denied those allegations as well.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.