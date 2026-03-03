Tyler Perry's Legal Drama Intensifies as Actor Demands Dismissal of $77 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'No Basis in Fact or Law'
Tyler Perry is demanding a $77 million lawsuit against him be thrown out in court.
In recent court documents, the famed actor filed for a sexual assault and battery case against him to be dismissed while doubling down on claims that the lawsuit is a baseless money grab, according to a report by TMZ on Tuesday, March 3.
In the legal filing, Perry rejected actor Mario Rodriguez's claims that the Madea's Destination Wedding star made unwanted advances toward him, insisting the accusations "have no basis in fact or law and no merit."
Tyler Perry Accuses Mario Rodriguez of Spewing Lies
Perry countered Rodriguez's allegations by claiming the model began using the renowned director for money after being given "a very minor role in a single" film.
According to the court documents, Rodriguez begged for Perry's financial help for his car, apartment, medical services and unpaid bills.
The Oval director claimed Rodriguez started spewing lies that the pair had a nonconsensual relationship once Perry refused to continue being his "golden goose."
Alleged Text Messages Expose Tyler Perry's Accuser Asking for Money Before Filing Lawsuit
Perry vehemently denied any wrongdoing, urging the court to award Rodriguez nothing and for his complaint to be dismissed.
As OK! previously reported, bombshell text messages allegedly showed Rodriguez requesting money from Perry for a "health issue" in August 2025 — months before accusing the filmmaker of touching him inappropriately during a visit to his home after filming wrapped for Perry's 2016 movie Boo! A Madea Halloween.
In the alleged text messages, Rodriguez admitted he didn’t have insurance, claiming he could "barely pay" his bills and was "scared" of getting sepsis like his dad and passing away.
"I just can’t go to the doctor because I can’t even afford it," one text read in part.
'Nothing But a $77 Million Money Grab Scam'
After the lawsuit and alleged text messages surfaced in December 2025, Perry's lawyer Alex Spiro slammed reports, declaring in a statement to People: "I said it before and I will say it again. This is nothing but a 77 million dollar money grab scam."
This is the second time Perry has been accused of sexual assault. In an initial reaction to Rodriguez's lawsuit, Spiro ridiculed the attorney representing Rodriguez, stating: "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."