or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tyler Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Tyler Perry's Legal Drama Intensifies as Actor Demands Dismissal of $77 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'No Basis in Fact or Law'

Photo of Tyler Perry.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry's lawyer deemed a $77 million sexual assault lawsuit against the actor a baseless money grab.

Profile Image

March 3 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry is demanding a $77 million lawsuit against him be thrown out in court.

In recent court documents, the famed actor filed for a sexual assault and battery case against him to be dismissed while doubling down on claims that the lawsuit is a baseless money grab, according to a report by TMZ on Tuesday, March 3.

In the legal filing, Perry rejected actor Mario Rodriguez's claims that the Madea's Destination Wedding star made unwanted advances toward him, insisting the accusations "have no basis in fact or law and no merit."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry Accuses Mario Rodriguez of Spewing Lies

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tyler Perry demanded for the $77 million lawsuit to be dismissed.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry demanded for the $77 million lawsuit to be dismissed.

Perry countered Rodriguez's allegations by claiming the model began using the renowned director for money after being given "a very minor role in a single" film.

According to the court documents, Rodriguez begged for Perry's financial help for his car, apartment, medical services and unpaid bills.

The Oval director claimed Rodriguez started spewing lies that the pair had a nonconsensual relationship once Perry refused to continue being his "golden goose."

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Text Messages Expose Tyler Perry's Accuser Asking for Money Before Filing Lawsuit

Image of Tyler Perry's accuser allegedly asked for money from the director before accusing him of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry's accuser allegedly asked for money from the director before accusing him of sexual assault.

Perry vehemently denied any wrongdoing, urging the court to award Rodriguez nothing and for his complaint to be dismissed.

As OK! previously reported, bombshell text messages allegedly showed Rodriguez requesting money from Perry for a "health issue" in August 2025 — months before accusing the filmmaker of touching him inappropriately during a visit to his home after filming wrapped for Perry's 2016 movie Boo! A Madea Halloween.

MORE ON:
Tyler Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tyler Perry rejected Mario Rodriguez's claims and denied any wrongdoing.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry rejected Mario Rodriguez's claims and denied any wrongdoing.

In the alleged text messages, Rodriguez admitted he didn’t have insurance, claiming he could "barely pay" his bills and was "scared" of getting sepsis like his dad and passing away.

"I just can’t go to the doctor because I can’t even afford it," one text read in part.

'Nothing But a $77 Million Money Grab Scam'

Image of This is the second time Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

This is the second time Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual assault.

After the lawsuit and alleged text messages surfaced in December 2025, Perry's lawyer Alex Spiro slammed reports, declaring in a statement to People: "I said it before and I will say it again. This is nothing but a 77 million dollar money grab scam."

This is the second time Perry has been accused of sexual assault. In an initial reaction to Rodriguez's lawsuit, Spiro ridiculed the attorney representing Rodriguez, stating: "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.