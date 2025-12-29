Tyler Perry's Lawyer Slams $77 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit as Cash 'Grab Scam' After Texts Expose Accuser's Alleged Request for Money
Dec. 29 2025, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Tyler Perry's lawyer Alex Spiro slammed new reports of alleged texts between the filmmaker and his second sexual assault accuser Mario Rodriguez.
Spiro told People in a statement on December 29: “I said it before and I will say it again. This is nothing but a 77 million dollar money grab scam.”
Tyler Perry's Attorney Slammed the Lawsuit as a Cash 'Grab' Scheme
Rodriguez is suing the playwright, 58, for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress for $77 million.
The actor appeared in Perry's 2016 comedy horror film Boo! A Madea Halloween. He alleged in his suit that Perry once "grabbed his p----."
On Monday, December 29, text messages emerged between the model and the Vice star, where Rodriguez reportedly asked Perry for money as he dealt with health woes. The actor was afraid of getting sepsis and told Perry he had no health insurance.
The 2024 messages seemed to show that Rodriguez was giving gratitude to the acclaimed director. “Just know that I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon,” read one of the alleged texts to Perry. “You got my Mexican a-- out of a lot of bad places and I just wanna tell you thank you.”
Another note reportedly said: “I can’t buy you anything, but I just wanna tell you that your boy right here appreciates you more than anything."
"Straight from my heart bro nothing I wouldn’t do for you man anyways enjoy your time and I hope I see you again soon," Rodriguez penned.
Alleged Text Messages Show Mario Rodriguez Asking Tyler Perry for Cash
Perry then responded to Rodriguez, allegedly writing back: "Happy Thanksgiving my friend. Yeap you’ve been through it. I’m glad you’re doing well. You don’t have to give me a thing or pay me a thing. I’m just glad you’re good.”
Rodriguez's lawsuit claims that he was invited to Perry’s Los Angeles home on several occasions, where they spoke about work projects. However, Perry allegedly touched him inappropriately and offered him $5,000 at one point to apologize for his actions.
Spiro previously slammed the accusations and denied any wrongdoing on Perry's part, saying in a statement: “Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."
Rodriguez shared a video on social media on December 13, where he alluded to Perry making untoward advances.
"I stayed quiet for much too long. And I just want to say I'm really sorry, man. Because if I would've spoken up sooner I could've saved somebody that this probably happened to after me," Rodriguez said. "I just wanna say sorry for that, whoever that may be. It could've stopped with me if I would've said something. ... But I'm speaking up now."
Derek Dixon, an actor who appeared on Perry's TV series The Oval, also accused the filmmaker of sexual assault. Dixon sued The Haves and the Have Nots screenwriter for $260 million this past June.