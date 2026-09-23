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Tyra Banks Claims Unseen Footage Proves Netflix Twisted Her Words for 'America's Next Top Model' Docuseries, New Court Filing Reveals

Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks is taking a stand against Netflix.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

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Tyra Banks is clearing her name.

The model alleged in new court filings that she has proof Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model docuseries edited footage to manipulate her words.

According to Banks, unseen video allegedly shows that her message was twisted, sparking criticism from fans following the show's release.

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Shandi Sullivan's Story

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Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks claimed her responses were cut off.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Banks and her attorneys dispute specific moments in the series that show her interactions with former contestant Shandi Sullivan.

Sullivan alleged in the docuseries' first episode that she experienced sexual assault while competing on America's Next Top Model in 2004.

"You remember the story with Shandi?" Banks was asked about the allegations.

In the episode, Banks responded with "Um" before she was abruptly cut off, making it appear as though she could not recall Sullivan's experience.

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Shandi Sullivan
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Shandi Sullivan alleged that she was sexually assaulted on the show.

However, Banks' filings claimed that footage for the subsequent episode showed the star nodding and answering the question.

"Um ... I do remember her story," she allegedly told the producers behind the camera, after shaking her head in agreement.

"The nod was not cut off. It was cut out," her attorneys stated in her defamation suit filing.

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The 'Cheating' Scandal

Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks alleged that video footage was edited to make her look bad.

A second piece of footage, which Banks alleged proved that her actions had been twisted, was from a conversation she had with Sullivan on the original show more than 20 years ago.

The docuseries' second episode showed a conversation about cheating between the two women. According to Banks, the show made it seem like the host brought up the topic with producers "in her ear."

Per her filing, the conversation was allegedly manipulated to make it appear as though Banks was hoping Sullivan would confess to cheating on camera.

Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks claimed Netflix intentionally painted her in a bad light.

The exchange came after a night of partying with male models. Sullivan, who had a boyfriend at the time, was filmed with one of the models in her bed the following morning.

In reality, Banks alleged, it was Sullivan who brought up the topic, asking Banks if she had ever cheated on a partner or been cheated on.

The 52-year-old faced backlash from both former contestants and fans after the docuseries was released in February, seemingly prompting her to allege that the show intentionally painted her in a bad light.

Netflix previously filed to dismiss the defamation case. The hearing is scheduled to take place on October 30.

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