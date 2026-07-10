What Is Tyra Banks' Net Worth? Inside the Model's Multimillion-Dollar Empire

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What Is Tyra Banks' Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Tyra Banks began her career as a model.

Tyra Banks' groundbreaking career has helped her build an impressive fortune. The supermodel, who became the first African-American woman to appear on the covers of GQ and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, has a whopping net worth of $90 million as of 2026, per Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to her career in the fashion and entertainment industries, Banks' real estate portfolio has contributed to her substantial financial standing. According to Architectural Digest, she previously purchased at least five Pacific Palisades homes, including the $4.7 million oceanfront property in Malibu that was decimated in the California wildfires in January 2025. "I lost my house," she revealed on Australian morning show Sunrise. "I haven't really talked about it, but yeah, I have. I just didn't want to pull a lot of attention to me. I feel that there's a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven't really talked about it, but I can't sit here and not tell the truth, so yeah we lost our house." Following the wildfires, Banks began spending more time Down Under as she worked on her ice cream brand, SMiZE & Dream. "I've been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes," she told Jenna Bush Hager during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends in April 2025. "I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back..."

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How Much Did Tyra Banks Earn From 'America's Next Top Model'?

Source: MEGA Tyra Banks' current net worth is $90 million.

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Inside Tyra Banks' 30-Plus Years in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Tyra Banks has multimillion-dollar worth of real estate portfolio.

While Banks' career has seen its share of setbacks, the media personality has built an impressive career marked by several accomplishments. When she began her modeling career at age 15, she appeared on the covers of renowned magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Elle and Harper's Bazaar. She also partnered with brands and worked in different campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, Pepsi, Versace and Nike, among others. She soon expanded her empire and successfully ventured into television and film, starring in Love Stinks, Life-Size, Coyote Ugly, Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and New York Undercover. In 2005, Banks began hosting her daytime talk show, The Tyra Banks Show. She later co-authored the 2018 book Perfect is Boring with her mother, Carolyn London, before publishing the novel Modelland in 2020. Furthermore, she authored several books and undertook executive direction at Harvard Business School. The TV personality also became the host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

Tyra Banks Also Found Success Far Beyond the Runway

Source: MEGA Tyra Banks owns several businesses.