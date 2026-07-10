What Is Tyra Banks' Net Worth? Inside the Model's Multimillion-Dollar Empire
July 10 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
What Is Tyra Banks' Net Worth?
Tyra Banks' groundbreaking career has helped her build an impressive fortune.
The supermodel, who became the first African-American woman to appear on the covers of GQ and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, has a whopping net worth of $90 million as of 2026, per Celebrity Net Worth.
In addition to her career in the fashion and entertainment industries, Banks' real estate portfolio has contributed to her substantial financial standing. According to Architectural Digest, she previously purchased at least five Pacific Palisades homes, including the $4.7 million oceanfront property in Malibu that was decimated in the California wildfires in January 2025.
"I lost my house," she revealed on Australian morning show Sunrise. "I haven't really talked about it, but yeah, I have. I just didn't want to pull a lot of attention to me. I feel that there's a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven't really talked about it, but I can't sit here and not tell the truth, so yeah we lost our house."
Following the wildfires, Banks began spending more time Down Under as she worked on her ice cream brand, SMiZE & Dream.
"I've been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes," she told Jenna Bush Hager during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends in April 2025. "I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back..."
How Much Did Tyra Banks Earn From 'America's Next Top Model'?
In 2003, Banks' top-rated reality show, America's Next Top Model, debuted on UPN.
A 2008 report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed she made an estimated salary of $18 million per year on the show. Meanwhile, an October 2009 report estimated she took home $30 million during a 12-month period.
On June 12, the Victoria's Secret Angel filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix in a Los Angeles federal court, alleging she was manipulated into appearing in the documentary Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model. In addition, she accused the producers of creating a misleading storyline by cherry-picking segments from hours of interview footage.
"The accountability Ms. Banks took ended up on the cutting room floor. It was there, but viewers were never given the opportunity to see it," the filing stated.
Banks is seeking damages from the streaming giant, directors Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy and EverWonder Studio. She is also asking the court to bar the use of her image in connection with the docuseries' soundtrack album.
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Inside Tyra Banks' 30-Plus Years in the Spotlight
While Banks' career has seen its share of setbacks, the media personality has built an impressive career marked by several accomplishments.
When she began her modeling career at age 15, she appeared on the covers of renowned magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Elle and Harper's Bazaar. She also partnered with brands and worked in different campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, Pepsi, Versace and Nike, among others.
She soon expanded her empire and successfully ventured into television and film, starring in Love Stinks, Life-Size, Coyote Ugly, Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and New York Undercover.
In 2005, Banks began hosting her daytime talk show, The Tyra Banks Show. She later co-authored the 2018 book Perfect is Boring with her mother, Carolyn London, before publishing the novel Modelland in 2020. Furthermore, she authored several books and undertook executive direction at Harvard Business School.
The TV personality also became the host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars in 2020.
Tyra Banks Also Found Success Far Beyond the Runway
In addition to her experiential ice cream brand, Banks founded Bankable Productions, which was relaunched as SMiZE Productions as a nod to her ice cream company.
"I am a serious hands-on producer that gets extreme pleasure in crafting unscripted concepts and scripted stories that excite people to the max. I love it so much!" she said following the name change. "Developing compelling, innovative content and experiences for an engaged global audience is a key priority of mine, and I'm tirelessly analyzing our projects to assess their financial upsides for all parties involved – after all, it's the entertainment BUSINESS, right? Years of being a student and teacher at some of the best business schools has been the ultimate education for me on ROI. We strive to make audiences and executives very happy!"
Banks also owns the cosmetics company, TYRA Beauty, which she founded in 2014.