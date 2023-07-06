Tyson Ritter Reveals The All-American Rejects Never Get Into 'Any Quarrels': 'We Will Never Break Up'

Though many bands squabble and fight, Tyson Ritter, who is the lead singer of The All-American Rejects, does not have the same experience.

"We've toured with so many bands. I'll never forget when we were with Taking Back Sunday, and the guitarist said, 'You guys never fight.' I was like, 'No.' The only reason we will never break up is because we don't have any quarrels within our band. We don't have anything in common to disagree about. We are four boys from Oklahoma who got in a van when we were 17 years old, and the world opened their arms to some rejects. I don't think we could ever be at odds with one another because we are so fortunate to be able to get to do what we do," the 39-year-old exclusively told OK! prior to the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour in Dallas, which occurred on June 15.