Machine Gun Kelly Went 'Ballistic' on All-American Rejects Singer After He Requested to Put Fingers in Megan Fox's Mouth: 'Maniac Mode'

Machine Gun Kelly had a bone to pick with All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter after he approached MGK's fiancé, Megan Fox, with a scene idea for their new project.

Ritter, 39, recalled the heated exchange with the "my ex's best friend" rocker, 33, on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the "Tuna on Toast with Stryker" podcast, recalling: “I go over [to Fox’s trailer] and there’s her man in there with her. This Colson guy, who you know as Machine Gun Kelly. I call him ‘Pistol Pete.’”