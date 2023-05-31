Machine Gun Kelly Went 'Ballistic' on All-American Rejects Singer After He Requested to Put Fingers in Megan Fox's Mouth: 'Maniac Mode'
Machine Gun Kelly had a bone to pick with All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter after he approached MGK's fiancé, Megan Fox, with a scene idea for their new project.
Ritter, 39, recalled the heated exchange with the "my ex's best friend" rocker, 33, on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the "Tuna on Toast with Stryker" podcast, recalling: “I go over [to Fox’s trailer] and there’s her man in there with her. This Colson guy, who you know as Machine Gun Kelly. I call him ‘Pistol Pete.’”
The "Move Along" vocalist told the brunette beauty, 37 — who got engaged to the punk rocker in January 2022, two years after they first met on a film set — that he wanted to put his fingers in her mouth during her death scene in their new movie, Johnny & Clyde, explaining: “She’s like a villain, I’m like her henchman.”
“I was like, ‘Hey Megan, you know, I wanted to talk to you about this moment where when you die, because you’ve been teasing me, putting your fingers in my mouth, that when you’re dead, I put my fingers in your mouth,’” remembered Ritter of their conversation. “And it’s sort of this resolution to my character, like getting his revenge.”
According to the "Gives You Hell" singer, Kelly, real name Colson Baker, flipped out over his suggestion.
“Colson like just goes from zero to like rage and awesome, super angry,” Ritter claimed. “He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went maniac mode.”
Despite the unpleasant encounter, Ritter clarified that Kelly's meltdown served as inspiration for the other film he was working on at the time.
“What happened after that was the greatest sort of gift for my role in the other film ‘Prisoner’s Daughter,’” Ritter said, as his character in Prisoner's Daughter has a scene where he “goes from zero to ape s**t.”
Ritter noted he was "really struggling" with how to flip that switch in himself and needed to "figure it out" — and thanks to Kelly, he finally got his character down.
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands in London as Source Claims Actress Is Still 'Hesitant' About Wedding Planning
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pose Separately at 'Sports Illustrated' Party as Couple Continues Working Through Issues: Photos
- Machine Gun Kelly Attends NYC Event Without Megan Fox After Actress Snubs His Birthday Party: Photos
“I remember when ‘Pistol Pete’ started going ape on me, I was like, ‘This is really confrontational, but also, like, thank you dude,’” the lead singer quipped.
Ritter gave Kelly — whose relationship with Fox is rumored to be on the rocks right now — the benefit of the doubt, saying he “might have been having a bad day," but the two musicians never made up after the exchange.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“No resolution. I was just like, I think the whole experience was like, what the actual f**k is happening?” said Ritter. “He had this like baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth and he was fully unhinged and I was just like, ‘OK man, I’ll just receive you.’ ’Cause obviously it wasn’t gonna be anything crazy. But yeah that was … holy s**t. It was the greatest gift.”